National Security & NIB Operatives kidnapped Emirates manager

…For refusing to delay Dubai-bound flight for powerful-intoxicated officials

The Herald, has uncovered chilling developments revealing that operatives of Ghana’s National Security specially from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) under the instruction of Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, were involved in last Thursday’s kidnapping of Sylvia Patience Baah, the Airport Services Manager for Emirates Airlines in Accra.

The incident, likened to the infamous June 30, 1982, abduction and killings of three High Court judges and a retired military officer, reportedly stemmed from Sylvia’s refusal to allow two National Security officials and a lady, travelling on an Emirates flight from Accra to Dubai onboard the aircraft, after their late arrival.

The flight in question, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, had its doors almost closed and ready for takeoff when three passengers— Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the Director General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Benjamin Ansah, Operations Director of the NSB, an agency of the National Security Council, and Rashida Saani Nasamu,— two of whom had arrived late at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA). Their names had several times, been announced but could not be traced.

Sylvia on her daily routine was to get her flight ready to leave on time at 18:55. Rashida Saani Nasamu, a 1st class passenger was at the gate to board, but refused to board because she wouldn’t go without her two colleagues, Kwabena Adu-Boahene and Benjamin Ansah alias “Nana Yaw”, alias “Nana Kofi”, alias “Ben Osei” who were delaying the flight.

The three names, were paged in the airport announcements systems, however, they didn’t get to the gate on time, hence they were deboarded.

Rashida Saani, was heard casting insinuations on why her name was being paged in the airport PA system.

She made a call in the presence of Kwabena Adu-Boahene, giving instructions that they deal with Sylvia who had deboarded them.

Some staff of Emirates heard her utterances and narrated it to their boss Sylvia, who told them to note Rasheeda’s threats and blame her if anything untoward happened to her.

Despite their connections to officials at the National Security Secretariat, Sylvia, adhering to Emirates’ strict policies on punctuality, rejected demands to reopen the aircraft doors. The plane subsequently departed without them.

Sylvia, known for her firm adherence to regulations, has a reputation for refusing to compromise Emirates’ operational standards, even for high-ranking state officials.

In a similar instance, she reportedly denied a request to delay a flight for the late Vice-President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, reminding his office that “this is not Ghana Airways.”

The three disgruntled passengers, led by Benjamin Adu Boahene, linked to the National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomani, eventually flew to Dubai the following day on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

However, they initiated efforts to “teach Sylvia a lesson.” This was after one of the two National Security officials, was also heard publicly swearing to deal with her over the matter.

Indeed, two days after the incident, specifically on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Sylvia was driving home after a Gym session, only to be crossed by two cars right in front of her house by heavily armed men.

Two of the men who were in police uniforms, but without name tags, walked to her and accused her of driving a stolen car. They insisted on taking her and the car away. This was around 8 p.m.

They requested the car key which she said she didn’t know where it was at that moment. She tried calling her husband on her phone, but they twisted her arms and collected the phone from her.

She was then forcefully dragged out of her car, handcuffed, blindfolded and hauled into one of the state security cars and drove off to an unknown location.

Despite explaining that, the car was purchased by her husband, the operatives twisted her arms and confiscated her phone, when she attempted to report the matter to the husband. She was also accused of collecting bribes at the Airport which she denied.

On the day of Sylvia’s abduction, while on her way home from the gym, she noticed two vehicles, including a pickup, trailing her before one intercepted her near her residence off Spintex Road, Accra.

During her detention, at the undisclosed location for over 24 hours, she was interrogated and threatened with death, while in handcuff.

Amidst the viral social media post and calls, she was dumped somewhere near Ashaiman, with her hands tied in rope and face still covered.

It is believed that the viral social media reports about the abduction, pressured the National Security thugs to release her.

She was eventually abandoned at Ashaiman near Tema on Friday, November 22, where she boarded Trotro and sought help at the Ashaiman Branch of Mawarko Restaurant, before being reunited with her family, when her husband drove in the company of his brother to pick her up.

Her phone was not returned by the National Security thugs, and she had to beg for someone’s phone to reach her husband.

Interestingly, the Ghana Police Service, initially claimed credit for Sylvia’s release, issuing a statement that investigations were underway and urging public cooperation. However, The Herald has verified that Sylvia’s release was not a result of police intervention. The couple rather reported the fact that she had been found to the Baatsonaa Police in Accra.

Additionally, other NIB operatives on the instruction of Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, its Director General, had stormed the Emirates offices and warned officials against discussing the incident publicly.

Rashida Saani Nasamu, who prefers to be known as Alhaji’s Wife, and was one of the late passengers, is said to have a history of leveraging her connections to the National Security Coordinator for personal vendettas.

She was mentioned as being on her way to Brussels – Belgium to meet with a powerful Ghanaian state official.

Similarly, Benjamin Adu-Boahene, is alleged to have engaged in cyber espionage, with claims of phone hacking and surveillance tied to him.

Indeed, Sylvia’s husband has since reported that his phone was wiped clean of all content after a suspicious call inquiring about her.

Despite assurances from Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare that investigations are ongoing, public skepticism remains high, particularly given the involvement of National Security and NIB operatives.

Interestingly, the police in a statement had expressed gratitude to individuals who provided valuable information during the rescue operation and to the public for their cooperation and support.

The IGP has been reported to have personally spoken to the victim and her family. The police statement said a team of police medical officers and clinical psychologists has been assigned to assist them in their recovery during this critical time.

Many fear the case may not progress, due to potential institutional interference. The Herald’s information is that an influential government insider who is closer to the National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomaniand and Nana Attobrah Quaicoe has visited the home of Sylvia’s family to plead with her not to go public.

More to come!