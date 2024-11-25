Awutu Senya East NCCE sensitizes residents on dangers of election violence through film show

By Paul Mamattah

In an effort to educate residents on the dangers associated with election violence, the Programmes Department of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at the head office and Awutu Senya East Municipal Office of the NCCE has held a sensitization programme through a film show for residents in Kasoa of the Central Region of Ghana ahead of the 2024 general election.

Utilizing a Cinema Van, the NCCE showcased a compelling 40-minute film which included powerful case studies from Rwanda, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

The initiative is part of the NCCE’s broader public education campaign in anticipation of the 2024 general election, aiming to foster a peaceful electoral environment.

The film featured sample videos that illustrated the devastating consequences of violence, resonating deeply with the audience and prompting reflection on the importance of peace and tolerance in society.

Participants were visibly moved as the visuals depicted the dark realities of conflict, stirring a collective resolve to avoid similar fates.

The programme, which drew a substantial crowd, sought to engage the community in understanding the perils of violence associated with election and to foster a culture of peace and tolerance.

The film served not only as an educational tool but also as a call for unity among citizens, encouraging them to reject any actions that could destabilize the nation.

In her remarks, the Awutu Senya East Municipal Director of the NCCE, Mary Nyamekye Ankrah, stated that the NCCE’s initiative is part of a larger strategy to promote civic education and public awareness surrounding the electoral process.

She added that the film screening is intended not only to educate but also to foster dialogue within communities on the importance of national unity and the inherent risks of secessionist movements.

“We must learn from the past. The implications of violence and division are vast and devastating. Our focus should be on building a tolerant and peaceful society for all.” She added.

Madam Ankrah implored citizens to resist being exploited by individuals seeking to incite violence.

“We are on the brink of a pivotal election period and everyone must come out in their numbers to vote and to ensure that peace prevails”. Madam Ankrah implored.

She stressed the need for attendees not to be swayed into causing unrest and emphasized the critical role citizens play in the electoral process, encouraging them to participate actively in voting while promoting peace.

Madam Ankrah, pointed out that the NCCE’s proactive approach underscores the importance of collective responsibility in preserving national peace and stability as Ghana approaches the 2024 election.

She added that the awareness campaign is designed to empower citizens to make informed decisions and to act as ambassadors of peace within their communities.

Madam Ankrah, also called on political leaders to engage as key stakeholders in maintaining stability before, during, and after the election, reinforcing the need for collective responsibility in safeguarding the nation’s peace.

This educational outreach aims to empower residents with knowledge to prevent the allure of violence in elections, ensuring a stable and peaceful Ghana as the nation approaches the election period.