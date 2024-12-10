Speaker Bagbin congratulates President-elect John Dramani Mahama on decisive victory

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin, has extended heartfelt congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his decisive victory in last Saturday’s election.

This follows the declaration made by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Mrs. Jean Mensah who is also the returning officer for the Presidential Elections.

In a statement released from his office, Speaker Bagbin expressed his admiration for the confidence reposed in Mr. Mahama which he described as a show of courage. “Today, we celebrate not just a victory, but a reaffirmation of our democratic principles,” Bagbin stated. “John Mahama’s win is an affirmation of the will of the people, and I am confident that he will lead Ghana towards greater prosperity and inclusivity.”

The Speaker’s congratulatory message included a call for all Ghanaians to rally behind the newly elected president. “It is now our collective responsibility to support him in the task of nation-building.

“Together, we can work towards addressing the challenges that lie ahead and ensure that every citizen feels the impact of good governance,” he added.