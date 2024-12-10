Major 1Major Politics

Speaker Bagbin congratulates President-elect John Dramani Mahama on decisive victory

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin, has extended heartfelt congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his decisive victory in last Saturday’s election.

 This follows the declaration made by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Mrs. Jean Mensah who is also the returning officer for the Presidential Elections. 

In a statement released from his office, Speaker Bagbin expressed his admiration for the confidence reposed in Mr. Mahama which he described as a show of courage. “Today, we celebrate not just a victory, but a reaffirmation of our democratic principles,” Bagbin stated. “John Mahama’s win is an affirmation of the will of the people, and I am confident that he will lead Ghana towards greater prosperity and inclusivity.”

The Speaker’s congratulatory message included a call for all Ghanaians to rally behind the newly elected president. “It is now our collective responsibility to support him in the task of nation-building.

“Together, we can work towards addressing the challenges that lie ahead and ensure that every citizen feels the impact of good governance,” he added.

More Read

BREAKING: Bawumia concedes defeat in 2024 Presidential Election, congratulates Mahama

Critical actions needed to safeguard Ghana’s December polls
Awutu Senya East NCCE sensitizes residents on dangers of election violence through film show
NDC calls out IGP & CDS over election-related deaths

You Might Also Like

BREAKING: Bawumia concedes defeat in 2024 Presidential Election, congratulates Mahama

Critical actions needed to safeguard Ghana’s December polls

Awutu Senya East NCCE sensitizes residents on dangers of election violence through film show

NDC calls out IGP & CDS over election-related deaths

Share this Article
Previous Article NDC condemns acts of vandalism, calls for calm among supporters
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Speaker Bagbin congratulates President-elect John Dramani Mahama on decisive victory
Major 1 Major Politics
NDC condemns acts of vandalism, calls for calm among supporters
Major 1 Major Politics
Sammy Gyamfi commends Dr. Bawumia’s concession speech as Statesmanlike
Major 1 Major Politics
Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah secures Ho West victory in Volta Region
Major 2 Major Politics
Lost your password?