NDC condemns acts of vandalism, calls for calm among supporters

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed concern over incidents of vandalism and destruction of state properties reported in parts of the country following the December 7th elections.

In a press statement released today, the party condemned the unlawful actions and urged restraint from all Ghanaians, particularly its supporters.

Reports indicate that some of the acts of vandalism and looting were carried out by disgruntled supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who alleged that their parliamentary candidates hoarded state-procured food items, fertilizers, and other resources intended for voter inducement before the elections.

Additionally, there have been incidents involving overzealous NDC supporters celebrating the party’s resounding victory in both the presidential and parliamentary polls.

The NDC categorically denounced these acts of lawlessness, emphasizing that such behavior, regardless of political affiliation, undermines the peace and stability of the nation.

John Mahama to address nation following electoral victory as EC delays results 

John Mahama monitors election results from strongroom as NDC leads NPP, EC's silence fuels tension
NDC urges supporters to ensure vigilance during ballot counting
John Mahama casts vote in Bole-Bamboi, confident of victory in presidential election

“While we understand the legitimate frustrations of Ghanaians with the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP regime, we urge everyone, especially our rank and file, to celebrate this victory responsibly and with a sense of responsibility,” the statement read.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to upholding probity and accountability in governance, assuring the public that such principles would guide the incoming NDC administration led by John Dramani Mahama.

The statement also warned that the vandalism of state property, mob justice, and other unlawful actions constitute serious offenses under Ghanaian law and would not be tolerated by the Ghana Police Service.

As the NDC prepares to assume office on January 7, 2025, the party appealed for calm and patience among its supporters. “The day of accountability has finally arrived. Let us trust the incoming NDC/Mahama government to address the challenges and deliver justice in accordance with the rule of law,” the party stated.

The press statement was signed by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC.

The NDC called on all Ghanaians to join in preserving peace and stability as the country transitions into a new administration.

