Sammy Gyamfi commends Dr. Bawumia’s concession speech as Statesmanlike

In a remarkable gesture of bipartisanship, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) National Communications Officer, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, has praised Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for delivering an “exceptional display of statesmanship” in his concession speech earlier today.

Taking to social media, Mr Gyamfi, expressed his admiration for the Vice President’s composed and respectful address, which has since garnered widespread attention.

“The concession speech delivered earlier today by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was an exceptional display of statesmanship,” Gyamfi tweeted, highlighting the dignified tone of the address.

The acknowledgment from the NDC stalwart, underscores a rare moment of political civility in Ghana’s often heated political landscape, with many commending both figures for fostering mutual respect.