Major 1Major Politics

Sammy Gyamfi commends Dr. Bawumia’s concession speech as Statesmanlike

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

In a remarkable gesture of bipartisanship, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) National Communications Officer, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, has praised Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for delivering an “exceptional display of statesmanship” in his concession speech earlier today.

Taking to social media, Mr Gyamfi, expressed his admiration for the Vice President’s composed and respectful address, which has since garnered widespread attention.

“The concession speech delivered earlier today by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was an exceptional display of statesmanship,” Gyamfi tweeted, highlighting the dignified tone of the address.

The acknowledgment from the NDC stalwart, underscores a rare moment of political civility in Ghana’s often heated political landscape, with many commending both figures for fostering mutual respect.

You Might Also Like

Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah secures Ho West victory in Volta Region

John Mahama to address nation following electoral victory as EC delays results 

BREAKING: Bawumia concedes defeat in 2024 Presidential Election, congratulates Mahama

Sammy Gyamfi urges NDC supporters to stay vigilant and avoid premature celebrations

Share this Article
Previous Article Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah secures Ho West victory in Volta Region
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sammy Gyamfi commends Dr. Bawumia’s concession speech as Statesmanlike
Major 1 Major Politics
Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah secures Ho West victory in Volta Region
Major 2 Major Politics
John Mahama to address nation following electoral victory as EC delays results 
Major 1 Major Politics
BREAKING: Bawumia concedes defeat in 2024 Presidential Election, congratulates Mahama
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?