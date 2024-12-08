Major 2Major Politics

Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah secures Ho West victory in Volta Region

 The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has emerged victorious in the 2024 parliamentary election, securing another term to represent the constituency in the Volta Region.

Following the declaration of results, Mr Bedzrah took to Facebook on late Sunday, 8, 2024, to express his gratitude to the constituents, the campaign team, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“My Good People of Ho West, Fellow Comrades, and the media; once again, you have joined the entire nation in giving Ghana a second independence,” he wrote. He extended appreciation to God, the chiefs, and the people of Ho West for their unwavering support for the NDC, attributing the victory to the trust and love the party continues to enjoy in the region.

Mr Bedzrah, vowed to use the mandate to fulfill promises outlined in the NDC’s “people-centered manifesto” and to resume all NDC-abandoned projects in the constituency.

He described the overwhelming support as a rejection of “crass incompetence, wickedness, and misrule” allegedly exhibited by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the past eight years.

He further emphasized the importance of transitioning from campaign mode to responsible governance, ensuring the people’s needs are prioritized.

Mr Bedzrah, also commended the Electoral Commission in Ho West for the peaceful conduct of the elections and acknowledged the relentless efforts of the NDC campaign team, whose dedication and hard work secured the victory.

With a message of hope for the future, he concluded, “A greater future lies ahead of us. Let us remain supportive of the cause of the Great NDC, which is the only party that truly cares for the people of the Volta Region.”

The victory underscores the NDC’s stronghold in the Volta Region and sets the stage for its broader national agenda.

