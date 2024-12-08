John Mahama to address nation following electoral victory as EC delays results 

John Dramani Mahama of National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to address the nation ahead of his official declaration as the winner of the 2024 presidential election by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Earlier today, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), made a concession call to Mr Mahama, acknowledging his victory in the tightly contested election.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Mr Mahama expressed his gratitude to the people of Ghana for their overwhelming support and trust.

He described the victory as a clear endorsement of the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) vision for change, aimed at resetting the economy and building “the Ghana we want.”

Mr Mahama’s speech is eagerly anticipated as the nation looks forward to his plans for addressing pressing national issues and uniting the country in the aftermath of the election.

He described his victory as “emphatic victory” while revealing a phone call he received from Dr. Bawumia.

The NPP flagbearer, had earlier described the NDC victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections as a “decisive” one.

The venue will be the Cantonments office of Mahama.

Stay tuned for updates on the time and platform for the President-elect’s address.