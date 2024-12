Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has conceded defeat in the 2024 presidential election.

In his concession speech said during a conference on Sunday, December 8, 2024, he acknowledged the election results and thanked Ghanaians for their support.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also congratulated John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress for winning the elections.