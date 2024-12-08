John Mahama monitors election results from strongroom as NDC leads NPP, EC’s silence fuels tension

Exclusive images of John Dramani Mahama in his campaign strongroom, have surfaced as the 2024 presidential election results trickle in.

The pictures, show the opposite National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate calmly monitoring the vote tallying process.

Interestingly, the images also include results for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate, suggesting change.

Out of the 37,072 polling stations across the country, the NDC, has announced it is leading with 56.44% of the votes, while Dr Bawumia trails with 41.21%.

These figures are based on the party’s internal collation and monitoring systems.

Despite the NDC’s confident claims, the Electoral Commission (EC) is yet to make any official announcements regarding the results.

This delay has heightened the nation’s anxiety, as Ghanaians eagerly await an official declaration of the election’s outcome.

Supporters from both camps are closely following the developments, with calls for calm and patience from political leaders and civil society organizations.

Meanwhile, the release of Mr Mahama’s strongroom images, has sparked discussions on the transparency and preparedness of the major political parties during this crucial phase.

As tension builds, all eyes remain on the Electoral Commission to deliver a verdict that will define the country’s political direction for the next four years.