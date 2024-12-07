Major 1Major Politics

Sammy Gyamfi urges NDC supporters to stay vigilant and avoid premature celebrations

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on party supporters to exercise caution and vigilance during the ongoing electoral process.

In a message addressed to NDC supporters, Mr. Gyamfi urged them to refrain from early celebrations until official results from their constituencies are fully collated and declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

“Dear NDC supporter, please don’t start jubilating until your constituency results are duly collated and declared by the EC. Remain extra-vigilant,” the statement read.

This caution comes as the party intensifies its efforts to ensure the integrity of the electoral process and prevent any potential irregularities. The NDC has consistently emphasized the importance of transparency and due process in determining the final outcomes of the elections.

Mr. Gyamfi’s message has been widely shared, with many party members echoing his call for vigilance and restraint.

