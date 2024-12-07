NDC urges supporters to ensure vigilance during ballot counting

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ashanti Regional Secretariat has called on its supporters to head to their respective polling stations to monitor the ongoing ballot counting process.

In a statement issued by the Regional Secretary, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the party emphasized the importance of supporters’ presence at polling stations to ensure transparency and provide moral support to polling agents.

“The NDC calls on all supporters to proceed immediately to their respective polling stations to witness the counting of ballots. Your presence is crucial to ensure transparency and provide support to our agents,” the statement read.

The party urged supporters to remain calm, vigilant, and focused during this critical phase of the electoral process. It also emphasized the need for unity and determination in protecting the votes cast for H.E. John Dramani Mahama and the NDC.

“Stay calm, vigilant, and focused as we work to safeguard the will of the people. Let us stand united and resolute in protecting every vote for H.E. John Dramani Mahama and the NDC,” Dr. Amoakohene added.

The NDC remains confident in securing victory and has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the electoral process is conducted fairly.

The call for vigilance comes amidst heightened tensions and the party’s commitment to protecting the integrity of the electoral process in the Ashanti Region and across the country.