Police launch manhunt for suspect in Awutu Senya East shooting incident

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly shot another individual at Awutu Senya East in the Central Region.

According to police reports, the suspect fled the scene, abandoning his car in a bid to evade arrest.

In a statement issued by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service, it was confirmed that law enforcement officers are actively pursuing the fugitive.

She assured the public that the suspect would be apprehended and made to face the full rigours of the law.

“Our personnel are working tirelessly to locate and arrest the individual responsible for this heinous act.”

“We want to assure the public that no effort will be spared in bringing the culprit to justice,” ACP Ansah-Akrofi stated.

The police have urged the public to provide any relevant information that could assist in locating the suspect.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. The authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the area.

