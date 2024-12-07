Four people arrested in connection with Nyankpala shooting

The Police have arrested four individuals for their alleged involvement in a shooting incident at Nyankpala in the Tolon constituency of the Northern Region.

In a statement, the Police identified the suspects as Majid Issah, Fodi Issiage Kamara, Yakubu Simalia, and Alhaji Bashiru Mohamed.

The Police also confirmed GhanaWeb’s earlier report that the incident resulted in the death of one person.

“The Ghana Police Service has this afternoon arrested four persons, namely Majid Issah, Fodi Issiage Kamara, Yakubu Simalia, and Alhaji Bashiru Mohamed, in connection with the shooting incident at Nyankpala in the Northern Region, which led to the death of one person and the injury of another,” the statement read.

It further noted, “The injured victim is currently receiving medical care, while the body of the deceased has been taken to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The suspects are currently in custody and assisting the Police investigation.”

The violent confrontation, according to eyewitnesses erupted following a heated argument between NPP Northern Regional Organizer, Alhaji Rashid Salifu and the NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Dr Osman Tahiru Damba.

Eyewitnesses say the NDC Candidate confronted the NPP Organizer for allegedly sharing money among voters.

This confrontation turned violent, leading to the gunshots that claimed the life.

NDC Tolon Constituency Communications Officer, Abubakari Fuseini Oluu confirmed that the NDC has lost one of its supporters in the incident while another is critically injured.

“We lost one person and another one is critically injured,” he told Tamale-based Radio Tamale in an interview