One Ghana Movement demands immediate reversal of border closure and calls for election integrity

The One Ghana Movement has strongly criticized the government’s blanket closure of land borders during the ongoing elections, calling it a violation of citizens’ constitutional right to vote.

The directive, issued by Interior Minister Henry Quartey, who is also an MP-candidate seeking reelection, has been described by the group as “discriminatory and unconstitutional.”

In a statement signed by its Director, Senyo Hosi, the group emphasized that while citizens arriving by air are allowed to vote, those traveling by road are being unfairly disenfranchised. Many voters who registered outside the country and intended to return via land borders have been affected.

“This unconscionable order could become the basis of a legal challenge to the election results, potentially jeopardizing the peace of the nation,” the statement warned.

The group has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Interior Minister, and the government to immediately reopen land borders to allow all citizens to exercise their voting rights.

The One Ghana Movement also expressed alarm over a press release purportedly from the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC), which it claims contains unlawful directives that could obstruct media coverage of the elections. The group urged the National Election Security Taskforce (NEST), led by Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to publicly denounce any such actions, including unauthorized military deployments.

The statement concluded with a plea for government and security agencies to uphold democratic principles and ensure a free, fair, and peaceful electoral process.