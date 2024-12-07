GeneralMajor 2

One Ghana Movement demands immediate reversal of border closure and calls for election integrity

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The One Ghana Movement has strongly criticized the government’s blanket closure of land borders during the ongoing elections, calling it a violation of citizens’ constitutional right to vote.

The directive, issued by Interior Minister Henry Quartey, who is also an MP-candidate seeking reelection, has been described by the group as “discriminatory and unconstitutional.”

In a statement signed by its Director, Senyo Hosi, the group emphasized that while citizens arriving by air are allowed to vote, those traveling by road are being unfairly disenfranchised. Many voters who registered outside the country and intended to return via land borders have been affected.

“This unconscionable order could become the basis of a legal challenge to the election results, potentially jeopardizing the peace of the nation,” the statement warned.

The group has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Interior Minister, and the government to immediately reopen land borders to allow all citizens to exercise their voting rights.

More Read

Border closure ahead of Ghana’s elections counterproductive- Colonel Festus Aboagye

Austin Gamey cries for Ghana’s economy as MPs haggle over seats
More pressure on Speaker to reopen Parliament
Financial waste concerns engulf Parliament

The One Ghana Movement also expressed alarm over a press release purportedly from the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC), which it claims contains unlawful directives that could obstruct media coverage of the elections. The group urged the National Election Security Taskforce (NEST), led by Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to publicly denounce any such actions, including unauthorized military deployments.

The statement concluded with a plea for government and security agencies to uphold democratic principles and ensure a free, fair, and peaceful electoral process.

You Might Also Like

Border closure ahead of Ghana’s elections counterproductive- Colonel Festus Aboagye

Austin Gamey cries for Ghana’s economy as MPs haggle over seats

More pressure on Speaker to reopen Parliament

Financial waste concerns engulf Parliament

Share this Article
Previous Article Aide to Hajj Board Executive Secretary arrested in Bolgatanga with pre-thumb-printed ballot papers
Next Article Four people arrested in connection with Nyankpala shooting
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sammy Gyamfi urges NDC supporters to stay vigilant and avoid premature celebrations
Major 1 Major Politics
NDC urges supporters to ensure vigilance during ballot counting
Major 1 Major Politics
Police launch manhunt for suspect in Awutu Senya East shooting incident
General Major 2
Four people arrested in connection with Nyankpala shooting
Major 2 Politics
Lost your password?