Aide to Hajj Board Executive Secretary arrested in Bolgatanga with pre-thumb-printed ballot papers

Mumuni Rufai, the personal aide to the Executive Secretary of the Hajj Board, Alhaji Hamza Faruk, has been arrested at the Aningazanga JSS Polling Station in the Bolgatanga Central Constituency for alleged electoral malpractice.

Rufai was caught with over 100 ballot papers already thumb-printed in favor of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, one of the presidential candidates in the ongoing election.

The incident occurred while Rufai was in the queue to cast his vote. His suspicious behavior prompted National Democratic Congress (NDC) polling agents to alert the police, leading to a search. The ballot papers were discovered concealed within the folds of the jallabia he was wearing.

Rufai was immediately arrested and transferred to the Regional Police Headquarters for further investigation.

This development has sparked outrage among political observers, with calls for heightened vigilance and strict enforcement of electoral laws to preserve the integrity of the process.