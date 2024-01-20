Mark Woyongo (9 June 1946 – 17 January 2024)

After the death and burial of astute and quintessential politician, Enoch Teye Mensah, popularly referred to as E.T Mensah, another eminent citizen from the National Democratic Congress stock, has been snatched by the cold hands of death.

Mark Owen Woyongo was born on 9 June 1946 in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

He attended Notre Dame Secondary School in Navrongo in 1966. He completed a Diploma in Journalism from Ghana Institute of Journalism in 1971. He has undertaken many professional courses in Ghana and abroad

Mark Owen Woyongo was the Public Relations Officer for the Upper East Regional Administration from 1978 and 1985. He was appointed the Regional Information Officer, Upper East Region in 1985.

In 1994, he was appointed the Minister Counselor for Information at the Ghana High Commission in London, United Kingdom.

He won the 2012 parliamentary elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). In 2013, he was appointed Defence Minister and subsequently to the Ministry of the Interior during his tenure as Upper East Regional Minister.

In 2009, he was appointed the Upper East Regional Minister by late President John Evans Atta Mills.

He was retained in that position by former President John Dramani Mahama, following the death of President Mills.

In 2013, he was nominated by President Mahama for the position of Minister for Defence. He was later nominated for the position of Interior Minister in 2014 by President Mahama.

Though unsuccessful in his first attempt in 2008 to enter parliament to represent the people of Navrongo on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, he persisted in his vision and in 2012 he attained a hard-won victory at the polls.

He announced his retirement from active politics in 2016, having made significant contributions to his constituency and the country at large.

As a distinguished statesman and progressive politician, Mark Woyongo, leaves behind a legacy of exemplary leadership and service to his country that shall be long remembered.

His demise at the age of 77 marks the end of an impactful era in the history of the Upper West region.

As we mourn the passing of this principled politician, let us honor his legacy by cultivating more leaders of his courage and conviction.

Ghana’s future depends on those willing to put aside narrow interests to pursue the common good.

We join his family, other relations, friends and associates in wishing him a peaceful repose.