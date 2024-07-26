Akufo-Addo’s daughter’s baby daddy got UU$34.9 million state contract

The Herald, has obtained a report revealing President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, awarded a significant state contract to associates of his two daughters, including the father of his grandchild, raising concerns about nepotism.

On the family dinner table, is the Thirty-Four Million, Nine Hundred and Four Thousand, Five Hundred and Five Dollars (US$34,904,505.00) ambulance spare parts deal for the 307 Mercedes Benz buses to Service Ghana Auto Group Limited partly owned by Stephen Okoro and Alvin Mensa, who are connected to the President’s daughters, Gyakroma Akufo-Addo and Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, as lovers, friends and business partners.

Insiders have not only questioned the track record and expertise of the Service Ghana Auto Group, but Stephen Okoro, has been identified as the father of Gyakroma’s daughter and a business partner in companies linked to the President’s family, including Edwina, the last daughter of the President, and daughter-in-law of Maxwell Kofi Jumah.

Other directors of Service Ghana Auto Group Limited, have become elusive, but Stephen Okoro and Alvin Mensa, out of the seven directors, are lifelong friends and business partners of the President’s daughters.

Dr Christian Siaw-Missah, who had signed documents for and on behalf of the company as its managing director, is not mentioned in the incorporation papers.

Stephen Okoro, a beneficiary of the contract to purchase the 307 Mercedes Benz buses for the One-Ambulance One Constituency initiative at US$54.339 million at US$177,000 per bus, is not only Gyankroma Akufo-Addo’s baby daddy, but the two were mates at Ghana International School (GIS).

The same Service Ghana Auto Group, was to be awarded a US$34.9 million spare parts contract to service the Mercedes Benz, which Ken Ofori-Atta, an uncle of Gyakrpoma, had authorized payments before leaving office on February 14, 2024.

The two lovers; Gyakroma and Stephen Okoro, have companies of their own together with Edwina acting as secretary, called Goodbox Limited.

They also have another company called, SFO Initiative Limited with Richard Okoro, a blood brother of Stephen, playing the role of a secretary.

Again, Gyakroma, Edwina and Stephen, also have another company called Good Grow Limited, which is into the cultivation and processing of cannabis popularly called “weed or Indian hemp.

While, Goodbox Limited, says it is into “running a gym”, SFO Limited has building and road construction, civil engineering, works, food and cross-farming, as its nature of business.

Stephen Okoro is reported to be the half-brother of actress Yvonne Okoro. Together they share two other brothers, Richard Okoro and Solomon Okoro.

The names of the brothers, have been captured in multiple company registration documents as business partners of President Akufo-Addo’s daughters; Gyankroma Akufo-Addo and Edwina Akufo-Addo. They are into mining, publishing, microfinancing, civil engineering, road construction, among others.

Same Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, the daughter of President Akufo-Addo serve in her father’s government, having been appointed by the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture, as a member of the Creative Arts Council.

The interesting thing about most of these companies registered by the President’s daughters and their friends cum lovers is that, their addresses used are traced to the Nima private residence of their father.

One other name which also featured prominently is that of Alvin Mensah.

Both Alvin Mensah and Stephen Okoro, who were captured in separate business registration documents which had the names of Gyakroma and Edwina, were also found to be business partners of Service Ghana Auto Group Limited together with Oussman Inusah, Kalilu Dauda, Mohammed Nurulhaq, Charles Oppong-Kyekyeku and Samuel Bannerman.

There is suspicion that, the five other directors of Service Ghana Auto Group Limited namely, Oussman Inusah, Kalilu Dauda, Mohammed Nurulhaq, Charles Oppong-Kyekyeku and Samuel Bannerman, do not exist.

Meanwhile, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has acknowledged a petition submitted by the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on the $34.9 million spare parts deal awarded to Service Auto Group Ghana Limited.

According to the anti-corruption agency, the petition will be acted upon, if found to be within its purview.

“We acknowledge receipt of a filed complaint as titled above. The Special Prosecutor will direct the commencement of investigations if he determines that the issue is within the mandate of the Office of the Special Prosecutor. You may be contacted should the need arise. Please accept the compliments of my highest consideration,” Mr Kissi Agyebeng wrote.

Mr Ablakwa, who disclosed this in a post on social media on July 25, wrote “The Special Prosecutor has formally acknowledged my complaint on the US$34.9million Ambulance Spare Parts Scandal. Let’s see how things go from here.”

He added, “We shall do everything in our power to stop the imminent payment of US$ 24.9 million after Ken Ofori-Atta ordered the release of US$10 million to that shady company with presidential familial ties. Nothing will stop us from salvaging the battered public purse. State Capture shall surely be defeated! For God and Country.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor, had acknowledged receipt of a petition from the North Tongu MP, regarding the controversial $34 million ambulance spare parts deal approved by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Mr Ablakwa, alleged that Ofori-Atta and former Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, conspired with a private company, Service Ghana Auto Group Limited to swindle the government.

He released documents showing that Ofori-Atta, approved the deal just five days before leaving office, raising suspicions of impropriety and questioning the company’s ability to deliver, given its recent incorporation.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has acknowledged the petition and indicated that he will investigate the matter if it falls within his jurisdiction.

The letter further assured Mr Ablakwa that the office would request further assistance if needed.

Ahead of that investigation, the Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, revealed that Service Ghana Auto Group Limited, was asked by the government to provide maintenance services in January 2020, even before the company was incorporated on April 24, 2020.

Ghanaians have still not come to terms with the discovery by the Auditor-General in a performance audit report on fleet management of the National Ambulance Service noted that Service Ghana Auto Group Limited, was illegally engaged and paid for eight months before the government gave them a contract.

The findings by the Auditor-General dated May 25, 2022, included procurement breaches, inflated invoices, and lack of value for money, and fraudulently using staff of the National Ambulance Service.

Service Ghana Auto Group Limited, refused to refund undeserved monies to the government, yet the government still went ahead to award this new horrendous US$34.9million spare parts deal.

More to come!