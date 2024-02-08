GeneralMajor 3Politics

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Dr Mustapha Ahmed, passes away at 63

Dr. Mustapha Ahmed

Ghana is mourning the loss of Dr. Mustapha Ahmed, the former Minister of Youth and Sports, who passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Accra.

The 63-year-old had been battling illness for several months, marking an untimely end to his distinguished career as a soldier, medical officer and politician.

Dr. Ahmed’s tenure as Sports Minister in Ghana’s fourth republic was brief, lasting eight months.

He assumed the role in June 2015 in the John Mahama administration, succeeding Mahama Ayariga who moved in January 2016 to lead the Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology.

Before his ministerial appointment, Dr Mustapha Ahmed had a notable career as a Member of Parliament (MP), representing the Ayawaso East Constituency from 2001 to 2013 on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A retired military officer and a dentist, Dr. Ahmed’s contributions extended beyond politics.

He worked at the 37 military hospital in Accra before retiring and establishing a dental clinic at Maamobi near Nima.

His clinic not only served the community but also became a hub for philanthropic work.

Survived by his wife and three children, Dr. Mustapha Ahmed leaves behind a legacy of public service, dedication to healthcare, and a commitment to community welfare.

Ghana remembers him as a respected figure who contributed significantly to both political and societal spheres.

He was Muslim and will be buried per Islamic rites.

Lost your password?