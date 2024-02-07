Bawumia expected to announce lean government and others at UPSA speech today

In a few hours, the Vice-President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, will deliver a speech, setting the stage for his 2024 presidential campaign, with insiders hinting at surprises.

Bawumia’s team pledges significant shifts from the current government, promising a leaner administration, a departure from the current regime’s extensive cabinet of over 120 ministers and deputy ministers.

While speculation swirls, it remains uncertain whether he will address contentious issues such as the VAT on electricity and the controversial Emissions Levy, sparking disagreements between NPP national executives and the Presidency, notably expressed by the party’s National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye alias “Nana B.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo won’t be present, having left town, but his wife, Rebecca, is expected to attend.

Additionally, former President John Agyekum Kufuor is anticipated to endorse Bawumia’s 2024 agenda, showcasing significant support.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, responsible for various taxes, including the E-Levy on electronic transactions, may or may not attend.

Despite his recent unpopularity within the NPP, insiders stress the importance of unity for success in 2024.

Turning to policy matters, questions arise regarding how Bawumia plans to navigate challenges stemming from government decisions, including the IMF bailout, debt restructuring, and other economic concerns.

Veteran journalist, Dr Randy Abbey recently joined the discourse, rejecting claims that Bawumia bears no responsibility for the current state of Ghana’s economy.

Dr Abbey emphasized the contradiction of praising Bawumia as the best vice president, while asserting he has no influence in the government.

IMANI Africa’s Vice President, Kofi Bentil, defended Bawumia’s candidacy on Facebook, citing the principle of fair hearing and comparing it to former President John Dramani Mahama’s previous opportunity.

Concerns from Citi FM’s General Manager, Bernard Avle, highlight discrepancies in the government’s fiscal policies, pointing out conflicting views within the governing party and the government itself.

From the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Felix Ofosu Kwakye, questions Bawumia’s alleged lack of involvement, citing significant budget allocations to his office.

Former CPP General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah, expresses scepticism about Bawumia’s upcoming address, criticizing his contribution to the country and accusing the ruling party of wasting resources.

Meanwhile, Bawumia’s upcoming event, “Bawumia Speaks,” at UPSA is expected to unveil his vision for Ghana’s future, emphasizing selfless leadership, bold solutions, and leveraging technology for inclusive economic growth.

The address is seen as a pivotal moment for Bawumia to articulate his vision for the 2024 general elections.