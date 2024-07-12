I have taken more development to North than John Mahama – Bawumia 

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has made a compelling case as to why the people in the Northern Region, should give him the nod to be president of Ghana over his main competitor, John Dramani Mahama.



At a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Chereponi in the North East Region, Dr Bawumia, underscored the fact that, although he has not been president before, unlike John Mahama, he has assisted to bring more development to the northern part of the country.



He cited areas in roads, healthcare delivery, education, energy and many others, which have all been executed under the tenure of the current government and which are visible for skeptics.



“As you know, per the constitution of Ghana, all the powers are vested in the president. I am vice president. I have not been president before unlike John Mahama, but I have assisted to bring more development to Chereponi and the north than Mahama. It is therefore in the interest of the region, to elect me as the president and not Mahama,” he argued.



Vice President Bawumia, also pledged his commitment to the development of the people in the north, adding that he will do his best to deliver on the requests made to him.



He particularly mentioned the fact that the programme for the extension of rural electrification projects, has been approved, with work to commence very soon, while modalities for the establishment of the nursing training school are expected to be completed by the end of the year.



According to him, the development of the north and the country as a whole, remains his topmost priority, and with the support of all Ghanaians, he is poised to deliver accelerated, holistic, transformational leadership.



Dr Bawumia, who is in the North East Region on the second day of his nationwide constituency-focused campaign, toured Chereponi, Saboba and Mion constituencies yesterday, Thursday, July 11.

Dr Bawumia, also chastised his counterpart from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, for declining to engage in a debate with him.

The spokesperson of the John Mahama Campaign Team, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, said there’s no need for a debate between Mahama and Bawumia.

Addressing party supporters at Nalerigu yesterday, Dr Bawumia, said Mahama is running away from the debate because he will defeat him hands down by exposing his unrealistic promises.

He labelled Mahama as “empty as an empty barrel”.

“I’m looking forward to a debate with John Mahama on the economy, the governance, the country, but I’m afraid he’s running away from a debate. Isn’t it? His people are saying he doesn’t want to debate, he doesn’t want to debate because he knows I will expose the emptiness of his policies, he says he has a 24- economy that he cannot explain.”

“He’s as empty as an empty barrel. He cannot explain it, none of his people can explain it. They say they will be exporting lions and elephants. But when we meet man-to-man, we can debate, and the country will see where our policies lie. And that is where we should go. We should give the country an opportunity to listen to us. But if he refuses, I will continue to sell my policies to the country, and they will take a decision.”