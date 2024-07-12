NAPO Resigns as Energy Minister, Herbert Krapa takes over soon

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has resigned from his position as Energy Minister. Herbert Krapa, is expected to take over from him in a matter of days.

The announcement, follows the outdooring of the Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP) as the running mate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Parliament on Wednesday, approved Herbert Krapa, as Minister of State-designate for the Energy Ministry.

This comes days after the Minority, blocked a request by the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, to expedite his vetting and approval.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has accepted the resignation of Dr Opoku Prempeh, with effect from July 18, 2024.

This decision has been made to enable Dr Opoku Prempeh, to focus on his new role as the Running Mate to the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a statement by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, noted that President Akufo-Addo, has expressed his deep gratitude to Dr. Opoku Prempeh for his dedicated service to the government and the people of Ghana.

“His tenure as Minister for Education and as Minister for Energy has been marked by a stellar record of accomplishments and significant contributions to the education and energy sectors.

“In light of Dr Opoku Prempeh’s resignation, President Akufo-Addo, has asked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Abu Jinapor, MP for Damongo, to exercise Cabinet oversight responsibility over the Ministry of Energy.

“Additionally, the Minister-of-State-designate at the Ministry of Energy, Herbert Krapa, will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Ministry.

“The President has asked the two persons to liaise closely with Dr. Opoku Prempeh to ensure a smooth transition in the affairs of the Ministry.

On Wednesday, the Appointments Committee recommended Mr Krapa’s approval.

The Minority staged a walk out in disapproval but the report was approved nonetheless with that of Kofi Ahenkora Marfo, who has been also designated as Deputy Trade and Industry Minister.

Read below the statement by the presidency

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications