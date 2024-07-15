Bawumia announces four-year deadline

-… ‘Reject me if I don’t deliver after four years’

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for the support of the people of Nanung in the upcoming December elections, asking the people whether they “want four years or eight.

He emphasized that, he has the potential to serve for eight years, compared to former President John Mahama, who can only serve for four years.

Dr Bawumia, urged the people to give him a chance to be president, assuring them that if he fails to deliver, they can reject him for a second term.

The Vice President, made the remarks during his campaign tour in Bimbilla, located in the Northern region.

“I am the Vice President; I’ve not been president yet and I want to plead with you, I am going to the contest with my senior John Mahama, he has been president before, and when he comes, he has only four years.

“When I come, I have eight years, so, if you look at the presidency, do we want four years or eight? After four years, he won’t come, but I will come for renewal, so please give me the chance, so that I can be accountable.”

Nyelinbolgu Naa Dassana Andani Yakubu, the regent of Bimbilla, pledged full support for Dr Bawumia, acknowledging the positive contributions of the NPP government in the constituency.

The regent expressed hope that if Dr Bawumia wins, he will establish a health institution, upgrade the Bimbilla municipal hospital, provide a university, and improve the water supply for Nanung.