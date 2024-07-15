Major 1Politics

Bawumia announces four-year deadline

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

-… ‘Reject me if I don’t deliver after four years’

 Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for the support of the people of Nanung in the upcoming December elections, asking the people whether they “want four years or eight.

He emphasized that, he has the potential to serve for eight years, compared to former President John Mahama, who can only serve for four years.

Dr Bawumia, urged the people to give him a chance to be president, assuring them that if he fails to deliver, they can reject him for a second term.

The Vice President, made the remarks during his campaign tour in Bimbilla, located in the Northern region.

More Read

Mahama Campaign condemns the disgraceful & shadowy journalism by Asaase Radio & Daily Guide.

I have taken more development to North than John Mahama – Bawumia 
Election 2024 and Akufo-Addo’s double standard
“Your plight touches my heart” – Bawumia to Widows in Bunkpurugu

“I am the Vice President; I’ve not been president yet and I want to plead with you, I am going to the contest with my senior John Mahama, he has been president before, and when he comes, he has only four years.

“When I come, I have eight years, so, if you look at the presidency, do we want four years or eight? After four years, he won’t come, but I will come for renewal, so please give me the chance, so that I can be accountable.”

Nyelinbolgu Naa Dassana Andani Yakubu, the regent of Bimbilla, pledged full support for Dr Bawumia, acknowledging the positive contributions of the NPP government in the constituency.

The regent expressed hope that if Dr Bawumia wins, he will establish a health institution, upgrade the Bimbilla municipal hospital, provide a university, and improve the water supply for Nanung.

You Might Also Like

Mahama Campaign condemns the disgraceful & shadowy journalism by Asaase Radio & Daily Guide.

I have taken more development to North than John Mahama – Bawumia 

Election 2024 and Akufo-Addo’s double standard

“Your plight touches my heart” – Bawumia to Widows in Bunkpurugu

Share this Article
Previous Article Sale of SSNIT hotels and matters arising
Next Article Kennedy Agyapong denies US$50 million  kickback allegation
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Godfred Opare Djan writes; The competent, versatile Napo that I know
Feature Major 2
Workers’ anger & strike force Akufo-Addo gov’t out of SSNIT hotels sale but…….
Business Major 1
NAPO was “illogical, ill-advised and misguided”
General Major 1
Ga Mantse promises clean, healthy Accra
General Major 1
Lost your password?