Sale of SSNIT hotels and matters arising

Expectedly so, the decision by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to sell off four hotels belonging to the Trust to Rock City, owned by the Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has come under public scrutiny and criticism.

According to SSNIT, the decision to sell the hotels, namely Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Elmina Beach Resort and Busua Beach Resort, was because the hotels have been recording losses and had to consistently receive bailout from the Trust, in order to survive.

Following the public outcry and decision by the labour unions to embark on an indefinite strike, Rock City, first withdrew it bid, this was subsequently followed with a press release from SSNIT to discontinue the sale.

As a newspaper, we believe the best decision as at now was what the Trust, has taken in the interest of all stakeholders. The workers, who own SSNIT, have registered their concern in a strongest term ever, in the life of the Akufo-Addo administration.

This is one of the few times, all workers, have taken a decision, with press releases from all the various unions, indicating their readiness to embark on an indefinite strike today, Monday, July 15, 2024.

The argument and seeming opposition to the planned sale concern the timing and the perceivable conflict of interest that have been cited by all who are against the sale.

Another reason why Ghanaians are grumbling about the sale is the amount Rock City Hotel, was offering. The locations of these hotels, which can be considered prime and strategically located, the amount is nothing short of a give-away.

Again, the opponent of those opposed to the sale, point out that, some of the hotels, especially Labadi Beach Hotel, has been making profit, so it makes no sense selling it off to an entity that, has not operated for more than five years.

SSNIT, last week Monday, responded to those faulting the deal, with an explanation, which should not warrant the sale.

If managers of SSNIT, were minded to adhere to strict business models, all those running those hotels aground must be sacked.

That would be a start to building confidence in Ghanaians, that they are ready to protect the toil and sweat of workers.