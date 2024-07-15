Kennedy Agyapong denies US$50 million  kickback allegation

… But runs from altercation with Ghana Gas CEO

Lawyers for Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Board Chairman of Ghana National Gas Company Limited (GNGCL) and Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, have denied his involvement in a US$900 million deal which has become a subject matter of discussions in the media space.

They also denied, claims that he stood to benefit some US$50 million from the purported deal, insisting there was no US$ 900 million transaction before Ghana Gas as reported in The Herald’s publication dated 5th day of July 2024, and circulated on several online and various social media platforms.

Interestingly, Mr Agyapong’s lawyers in the letter signed by Raphael Agyapong, did not admit or deny the boardroom wrangling between him and the Chief Executive of Ghana Gas, Dr Ben Asante, during he referred to the CEO as “stupid”.

The Herald had in a follow-up story last Friday, reported on the recent developments at GNGCL with serious allegations against Dr Asante, who is accused of entering into multi-million-dollar agreements without the board’s authorization.

Reports had suggested that some of these agreements were postdated to December 2024, causing significant surprise and concern among board members, particularly Mr Agyapong, the chairman.

These agreements were presented to the board for approval, but Mr Agyapong, rejected them, citing potential criminal implications.

One such agreement, the “Transportation Service Agreement,” dated December 22, 2024, was signed by Dr Asante and other officials, including Elton Dusi, CEO of Maranatha Oil Services Limited.

Witnesses to this postdated deal, included Stephen Borteye Jomo, General Manager of Commercial Operations, and Desmond Ohene Asante, Head of Finance.

Other controversial transactions submitted for board approval, included the WAPCo-GNGC Tema Interconnection Agreement, agreements with GLOBEX, Tetracore Energy Ghana Limited, Sentuo Oil Refinery Limited (SORL), and Integrated Logistics Bureau Company Limited (INTELS). Another deal with CIMPOR Limited was also under scrutiny.

Insiders revealed that, the board chairman was alarmed by the postdated agreements and confronted the CEO, resulting in a verbal altercation during which Mr Agyapong, angrily called Dr Asante “stupid.”

Despite this, workers at the Ghana Gas Company, have shown support for Dr Asante, opposing Mr Agyapong.

Interestingly, Dr Asante reportedly visited Mr Agyapong’s house after the publication of these reports by The Herald to plead for forgiveness, in the presence of some of the board chairman’s relatives. Mr Agyapong, is believed to be seeking a meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo, to report the CEO’s conduct.

Dr Asante, is accused of trying to cover up his actions by spreading rumors and manipulating the press.

Earlier claims had been that, Mr Agyapong, faced resistance, while pushing a multimillion-dollar deal at the last board meeting, raising concerns among workers and some board members about potential future criminal implications.

The situation escalated into a major boardroom dispute over a contract valued at nearly $900 million. Reports indicate a near physical altercation between Dr Asante and Mr.Agyapong during a board meeting last Wednesday.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) reportedly became furious, slammed his hands on the board table, and used unprintable words to insult the CEO.

Dr Asante, insisted on adhering to stringent procurement requirements, while Mr. Agyapong sought to bypass certain procedures.

The MP wanted to push the deal through with the CEO’s signature and address other issues later, which Dr Asante rejected, further angering the board chairman.

Most board members sided with the CEO, much to Mr Agyapong’s frustration, who reportedly stood to gain $50 million, if the deal went through. The workers’ union has also shown support for Dr Asante in this matter.

The situation at GNGCL remains tense as the board grapples with these allegations and the implications of the unauthorized agreements.

But in a rejoinder sent to The Herald late Friday evening, Mr Agyapong’s lawyer stated “Our Client says that the said story also elaborates further to suggest that he has been at the centre of insisting on pushing the said illegal US$900 million deal in return for a US$50 million benefit in his favour as the Board Chairman of Ghana Gas Company.

“Firstly, our Client instructs us to inform the general public that the said story by The Herald newspaper is not only false, but a calculated act to impugn his hard-earned incorruptible reputation, character and integrity. It is our Client’s case that there is no US$900 million contract which is subject matter before Ghana Gas Company board for discussion; let alone a benefit of US$50 million, as part of such a non-existent contract in his favour.

“Secondly, our Client says that the story by The Herald newspaper and also carried out by various online and social media platforms, can only be meant to demean his hard-earned reputation, create public dislike and disaffection against our Client in light of such difficult economic times in the country.

“It is our Client’s case that he is a known anti-corruption crusader and has through his revelation of corruption cases involving both public and private individuals as well as institutions saved the Republic a big deal of money thus our Client at no time will engage in any act of bribery or corruption against the interest of any individual let alone the Republic through Ghana Gas Company.

“We have our Client’s firm instructions to serve you notice and notice is hereby serve for you and your newspaper to retract and apologise for the said publication within fourteen (14) days upon service of this letter, failing which our Client shall be advised accordingly.