Nollywood mourns loss of veteran actor Mr Ibu at 62

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Nollywood is in mourning as news spreads of the passing of veteran actor Mr Ibu, whose real name is John Okafor.

The 62-year-old actor reportedly breathed his last at Evercare Hospital, marking the end of a prolific career in the Nigerian film industry.

Details surrounding the cause of Mr Ibu’s death remain unclear, and conflicting reports have left fans and the public anxious for official confirmation.

The actor, known for his comedic prowess, had been grappling with health issues since October 2023, enduring multiple surgeries that eventually led to the amputation of his leg. Despite these challenges, his family had provided updates in November suggesting a path to recovery.

Condolences from fans and colleagues have flooded social media platforms, with many sharing fond memories of the late actor’s iconic performances. The news of Mr Ibu’s demise comes less than 24 hours after the passing of another Nollywood veteran, Quadri Oyebamiji, known as Sisi Quadri.

Mr Ibu’s journey in the limelight was not without controversy. In 2019, he publicly claimed that his kinsmen orchestrated a plot, involving some domestic workers, to poison him due to his successful career. The actor survived the alleged poisoning, only to make another startling revelation in May 2022, claiming he had been poisoned for the third time.

In an interview with Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Ibu detailed his harrowing experience, stating, “My illness was perpetrated by people that hate me. They did what they did to me. Later, I was taken to the hospital. The doctors are prophets. So, they went into my system and they told me what was wrong and what they were going to do.”

Despite these challenges, Mr Ibu expressed gratitude for being given a second chance at life. However, his journey has come to a somber end, leaving a void in the entertainment industry that will be deeply felt.

Nollywood figures have taken to social media to post lit candles, symbolizing their mourning and paying tribute to the late actor. As fans and the industry await official statements from Mr Ibu’s family and representatives, the Nigerian film community reflects on the immense contributions of a comedic legend who brought joy and laughter to audiences worldwide.