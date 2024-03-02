EntertainmentMajor 2

Mr Ibu dead at 62

John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has died at the age of 62. The veteran Nollywood actor passed away at the Evercare Hospital, according to a report by Vanguardngr.com.

His family has yet to officially comment on the death, while details surrounding his demise remain unclear.

Meanwhile, several social media users, including some celebrities, have taken to various platforms to share their condolences while reminiscing on fond memories of the comic actor.

Prior to his demise, Mr. Ibu had been battling health issues since October 2013, which saw him undergo a leg amputation amidst various surgeries.

Nigerian entertainment personalities, including Peter of P-Square, have taken to their social media to mourn Mr. Ibu.

“Rest well, Mr. Ibu. We will definitely miss you!” Peter wrote in a post on X.

