‘I don’t sanctify myself when playing roles that require me to sleep in a coffin’ – Kanayo Kanayo

Seasoned Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has disclosed what some of his movie roles entails, particularly the one he usually acts in a coffin.

The thespian, during an interview with Eastern Eye, said anytime he plays roles that requires him to enter coffins, he doesn’t purify himself or bind unseen spirits.

Kanayo explained saying, since God has given him a gift, he doesn’t need to purify himself in order to portray these kinds of roles.

He said: “God gave me a talent. When I’m playing a role in a movie that involves going into a coffin. I do not sanctify myself or start binding unseen forces. I just play my role and get out. #KOKisOK”.

His statements have since sparked massive reactions from the public.