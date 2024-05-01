Major 1Politics

Lawyer Kwabena Boateng wins Ejisu by-election for NPP with 55.8%

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has successfully retained the Ejisu parliamentary seat with its candidate, Kwabena Boateng, polling 27,782 or 55.79% in Tuesday’s by-election.

His closest contender Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former Member of Parliament for the area who ran as an independent candidate, secured 21,536 votes or 43.24%.

Total turnout was 49.1%.

Esther Osei of the CPP received 89 votes making 0.2%, Beatrice Boakye of the LPG polled 149 votes securing 0.3%, Gabriel Agyemang Joseph, an independent candidate had 222 votes making 0.4% while Attakorah Joseph, also an independent candidate, received 23 votes making 0.05% votes.

During the election, there were allegations of vote-buying leveled by Mr. Aduomi against the NPP. However, Henry Nana Boakye, the NPP’s National Organiser, dismissed the claims, labelling them as an attempt to gain sympathy votes.

In another development, the Electoral Commission (EC) had to withdraw two of its officials following allegations of bribery.

In a press release signed by Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, the EC said during by-election, the EC’s attention was drawn to a video circulating on social media showing an individual dropping an envelope on the table manned by a presiding officer and a ballot issuer at the Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station with code F311503.

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, the EC’s Director of Electoral Services, urged Ghanaians not to condemn the officers involved until investigations into the issue are conducted.

The seat was declared vacant following the death of the MP, Dr John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

Lawyer Kwabena Boateng wins Ejisu by-election for NPP with 55.8%
