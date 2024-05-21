Election 2024: Ghanaians are not gentle, don’t underestimate their capabilities – Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the Founder and Presiding Archbishop of Action Chapel International, has cautioned political parties not to underestimate the capabilities of Ghanaians during this election year.

He justified his caution by referring to the events he witnessed in the country as well as the ongoing disturbances in parts of the country, including Bawku.

During a meeting with John Dramani Mahama and the Christian Ecumenical Council in Accra on Monday, Archbishop Duncan-Williams warned that if things were not properly managed and parties acted solely in their own interests, such actions would not be accepted by Ghanaians.

“Nobody should think that the Ghanaian is a very gentle, don’t like trouble human being. It’s not true, because I saw what happened in 79 and 81 and they were Ghanaians and some of the violence and murders and unrest in a certain part of this country like what’s going on in Bawku and other places, they are all Ghanaians.

“If we don’t manage things well and we have this mentality and thinking that any party can do whatever they want to do and the Ghanaian will accept it, and the Ghanaian will live for it, you might be playing with fire, make no mistake.”

“Because when people are desperate and hungry, they don’t care about what happens. And hungry and desperate people are very dangerous people to manage and to deal with.

“When demons come into town and possess people then you will know that you really didn’t understand the Ghanaian because when demons enter a person, it doesn’t care about your tribe or your citizenship,” he stated.