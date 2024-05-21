Speak Out On 2024 Electoral Concerns – Mahama To Church Leaders

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the church, as the moral voice of society, to speak out on issues surrounding the 2024 electoral process.

He expressed concern over several matters related to the Ejusu by-election and the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, calling on the church to address these issues.

During an interaction with the Christian Ecumenical Council on Monday, former President Mahama emphasised the need for the church to advocate for neutrality and ensure a free and fair election.

He underscored the critical role the church plays in upholding democratic principles and promoting justice within the electoral framework.

“This is a president who is appointing politically exposed people into positions of trust where they are supposed to be neutral and non-partisan and so people who have been communicators for the party, people who have been IT backstops for the party, today are Commissioners of the Electoral Commission. How do you expect them to be neutral and fair in what is happening?

“People who were patrons of TESCON on campus are today Commissioners of the Electoral Commission. But we want to wake up the conscience of the nation that the right thing must be done so that the outcome can actually be the will of the people.

“So going up to the election, We will continue to play our part. We will raise the red flags anytime we think things are not going very well. And we believe that the church community should also keep an eye and be vigilant in terms of making sure that the right thing is done.”