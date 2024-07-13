Major 1Major Politics

Mahama Campaign condemns the disgraceful & shadowy journalism by Asaase Radio & Daily Guide.

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

In a fervent response to what it terms as “disgraceful and shadowy journalism,” the Mahama Campaign has condemned recent reports by pro-government media outlets accusing John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), of seeking assistance from the Russian government for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The allegations, prominently featured by Asaase Radio and Daily Guide, alleged that Mahama had traveled to Moscow with the intent of soliciting financial and technical support from Russia.

These claims were vehemently denied by Mahama’s spokesperson, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, who described the stories as “deliberately concocted” and part of a broader misinformation campaign orchestrated by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Mr. Mahama was in Moscow to launch the Russian language translation of his memoir, ‘My First Coup D’etat and Other Stories from the Lost Decades of Africa,’ at the Russian Academy of Sciences,” Mogtari clarified in a statement released on Friday, July 12, 2024.

The event, she added, was attended by Ghana’s Ambassador to Russia and embassy staff, emphasizing its transparent nature.

Mogtari accused Asaase Radio and Daily Guide of being “willing conduits for spreading malicious lies” against Mahama and the NDC, labeling their journalism as unethical and damaging to Ghana’s media landscape. She urged the Ghanaian public to disregard the allegations, affirming that Mahama remains committed to his vision for the country’s future.

The statement further criticized what it described as a pattern of misinformation utilized by the NPP to deflect from issues of governance and economic management. “We must fight state capture, corruption, and return Ghana to the path of good governance,” Mogtari emphasized, highlighting the campaign’s focus on substantive policy discussions.

The Mahama Campaign, through Mogtari, reiterated its commitment to engaging Ghanaians on their vision for national development, pledging to uphold the principles of transparency and ethical governance.

