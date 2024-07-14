I dare you to release the pictures – Afia Akoto clashes with A Plus over McBrown’s husband

Entertainment pundit, Kwame Obeng Asare, known as A Plus, has disclosed that politician Afia Adepa Akoto made an attempt to have a sexual affair with Nana Ama McBrown’s husband, Maxwell Mensah, some time ago.



He noted that Afia sent her nude pictures to Maxwell Mensah in a bid to seduce him, but her attempts were futile. He added that it took him to plead with Maxwell not to release the pictures to the public.



“Maame Afia Akoto, do you remember the photos of that old yellowish ɛtw kutu you sent to Maxwell to beg him to come and eat, but he ran away because it was too scary? If you don’t know Maxwell, I’m talking about McBrown’s husband. But for me, McBrown would have finished you! I had to beg for you so that saa wo tw bagayaa like everywhere won’t come out to cause fear and panic in the country.



“I spent days solving this problem only for you to turn around and be fooling. Wo tw* huhuuuhu sɛ space! If I resend the photos to you, you ankasa you’ll shout blood of Jesus! Ungrateful fool! Sɛ wo diɛ wo se wagyimi! Love yourself more than your party. Choose your battles wisely, if not e go over you! You no see a foolish man before ɛh?” he claimed in a post on Facebook.



In response to A Plus’ claim, Afia denied having done such a thing to seduce Maxwell and went ahead to challenge the entertainment pundit to release the pictures and videos he is making allegations about.



Afia noted that A Plus is making the claims after she criticized his wife for making a derogatory remark about the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and a certain tribe.



“In 24 hours, I dare Kwame A Plus to post the said pictures of me and the begging I did for a man to sleep with me, else for once I will take him up to court. I am not the type that you can easily bully. Your wife insults a tribe and the vice president, and I call her out on it. In response, you come out to throw lies and expect it to be one of those. Not this time. You have bullied people far too long. 24 hours to post those pictures,” she wrote on her Facebook page.



However, A Plus is yet to respond to Afia’s claims.

