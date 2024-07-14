Musician Wyllbee lynched to death at his girlfriend’s residence – Report

Sowutuom-based up-and-coming musician Nana Yaw, known by his stage name Wyllbee, was lynched at Abuakwa-Tanoso in the Ashanti Region while staying overnight at his girlfriend’s residence.

According to a report by EDHUB on X, the deceased traveled from Accra to Kumasi to spend several days with his girlfriend, who was married to a man abroad and lived with her in-laws, unknown to him.

The family stated that Wyllbee did not inform any family member of his journey. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2024, the deceased allegedly woke up to urinate outside when he was spotted by some occupants of the compound house, who confronted him, suspecting him to be a thief.

Reportedly, the deceased explained that he had come to spend time with his girlfriend in the house, but the girl allegedly denied knowing him to protect her marriage.

This escalated the situation, as occupants of the house alerted neighbours that they had caught a thief, leading to the deceased being brutally beaten.

The deceased was taken to a local hospital early in the morning after the family was informed about their son’s situation.

Unfortunately, he passed away after being transferred to Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for further medical assistance.