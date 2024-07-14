EntertainmentMajor 2

Musician Wyllbee lynched to death at his girlfriend’s residence – Report

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Sowutuom-based up-and-coming musician Nana Yaw, known by his stage name Wyllbee, was lynched at Abuakwa-Tanoso in the Ashanti Region while staying overnight at his girlfriend’s residence.

According to a report by EDHUB on X, the deceased traveled from Accra to Kumasi to spend several days with his girlfriend, who was married to a man abroad and lived with her in-laws, unknown to him.

The family stated that Wyllbee did not inform any family member of his journey. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2024, the deceased allegedly woke up to urinate outside when he was spotted by some occupants of the compound house, who confronted him, suspecting him to be a thief.

Reportedly, the deceased explained that he had come to spend time with his girlfriend in the house, but the girl allegedly denied knowing him to protect her marriage.

This escalated the situation, as occupants of the house alerted neighbours that they had caught a thief, leading to the deceased being brutally beaten.

More Read

Marriage and childbirth has slowed down Becca’s career – Beverly Afaglo

University student nearly lynched after being mistaken for a thief
‘I lost 10,000 Ghanaian followers after my break up with Yvonne Nelson’ – Iyanya cries
Justice at last for Akua Denteh

The deceased was taken to a local hospital early in the morning after the family was informed about their son’s situation.

Unfortunately, he passed away after being transferred to Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for further medical assistance.

You Might Also Like

Marriage and childbirth has slowed down Becca’s career – Beverly Afaglo

University student nearly lynched after being mistaken for a thief

‘I lost 10,000 Ghanaian followers after my break up with Yvonne Nelson’ – Iyanya cries

Justice at last for Akua Denteh

Share this Article
Previous Article I dare you to release the pictures – Afia Akoto clashes with A Plus over McBrown’s husband
Next Article Shatta Wale takes on Akufo-Addo’s daughter Gyankroma over last-minute creative arts card
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Shatta Wale takes on Akufo-Addo’s daughter Gyankroma over last-minute creative arts card
Entertainment Major 2
Musician Wyllbee lynched to death at his girlfriend’s residence – Report
Entertainment Major 2
I dare you to release the pictures – Afia Akoto clashes with A Plus over McBrown’s husband
Entertainment Major 2
Mahama Campaign condemns the disgraceful & shadowy journalism by Asaase Radio & Daily Guide.
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?