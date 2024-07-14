Shatta Wale takes on Akufo-Addo’s daughter Gyankroma over last-minute creative arts card

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has taken a swipe at the Director of the Creative Arts Agency, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, over her claim of creating a creative arts card that will allow artists to get access to visas easily for shows abroad.



Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, in an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio, disclosed that the Creative Arts Agency is working on what she describes as a creative card.



She indicated that this creative card would allow easy access to visas for artists in the country to perform in European countries and other regions.



However, dancehall artiste Shatta Wale believes this initiative is too late, as the government has only a few months left in office. He indicated that he has advocated for this for several years, but the government has ignored these calls and decided to implement it just a few months before leaving office.



His comment read, “nonsense talk every day. Because your father is president, mcheeeww… create it for yourself because you will make a budget from taxpayers’ money and buy houses and cars in the name of helping the creative arts. Eight years now, you couldn’t do that, and you want to use five months to do what? See mumu… Fake promises and policies. My friend, shut up! Where were you when I started talking about this? Nonsense!”

