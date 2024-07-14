ECOWAS: Afenyo-Markin calls for radical reforms to strengthen regional integration

In a powerful address that could reshape the future of West African regional cooperation, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, delivered a compelling call for reform at the closing session of the parliamentary meeting in Abuja on July 13, 2024.

The Effutu MP, who doubles as the Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament, highlighted critical shortcomings in the current structure of ECOWAS and proposed sweeping changes to enhance the parliament’s role and effectiveness in driving regional integration.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, established as a forum for dialogue, consultation, and consensus for representatives of the people of West Africa, has long been viewed as a primarily advisory body.

However, Afenyo-Markin’s speech on Saturday at the ongoing First Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament in Nigeria’s Federal Capital, challenged this perception, arguing for a more empowered and influential parliamentary role within the regional bloc.

“Parliament was not just created as an organ of ECOWAS to play a mere advisory role, a deliberative chamber without powers,” Afenyo-Markin asserted, setting the tone for his reform agenda.

He emphasised that a more robust parliament would accelerate the achievement of ECOWAS’s goals and serve as a vital link between the organisation and the citizens it represents.

The Deputy Speaker, who presided over Saturday’s session of the 6th legislature of the regional bloc, identified two critical issues hampering ECOWAS’s effectiveness: a widespread lack of awareness about the organisation’s activities and a concerning absence of synergy and collaboration among its various organs.

These problems, he argued, have led to a disconnect between ECOWAS initiatives and the very people they are meant to serve.

Drawing from his background in the private sector, Afenyo-Markin shared a personal revelation: “Until recently, I did not know a lot of the interventions that some development financial institutions established by ECOWAS have for the ordinary citizen of ECOWAS.” This admission underscored the urgent need for better communication and outreach strategies.

The lack of awareness extends beyond the general public to the business community, particularly in crucial sectors like agriculture. Afenyo-Markin pointed out, “There are a lot of businesses in the agri-sector who are looking for chief funding, but how to tap the [ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) facility is a problem they don’t even know.” This disconnect between available resources and potential beneficiaries highlights a significant obstacle to economic development in the region.

The Deputy Speaker didn’t shy away from criticising the current organisational structure of ECOWAS, stating, “There is a commission sitting somewhere and parliament sitting somewhere. We are acting in silos.” He called for a more integrated approach, suggesting that the parliament could serve as “the best mouthpiece, the PR organ of the community body.”

Afenyo-Markin’s vision for reform extends to the parliament’s role in addressing political crises within the region. With several member states threatening to leave the bloc, he argued that “a strong parliament… would give meaning to the community’s aspiration” and could play a crucial role in maintaining regional stability.

The speech also highlighted a stark example of the parliament’s current marginalisation. Recounting a recent emergency meeting of ECOWAS heads of state, Afenyo-Markin noted that the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament was relegated to a back seat and denied the opportunity to address the gathering, unlike other commission heads and even a UN Special Envoy. This incident, he suggested, underscores the urgent need for “radical reforms… in terms of the protocols.”

As the meeting adjourned, Afenyo-Markin laid out the next steps for the parliament, announcing an upcoming interactive session with the ECOWAS Commission, focusing on the implementation of programmes in economic affairs, agriculture, infrastructure, energy, and digitalisation.

The Deputy Speaker’s closing remarks left no doubt about the scale of the challenge ahead: “I think that this parliament has a unique opportunity to lead that reform and let’s take that on board.”

His words set the stage for what could be a transformative period in ECOWAS’s history, with the potential to reshape regional governance and cooperation in West Africa.

As the plenary of the ECOWAS Parliament prepares to reconvene on July 15, 2024, all eyes will be on how these proposed reforms take shape and whether they can indeed strengthen the organization’s impact on the lives of West African citizens.

The coming months may prove crucial in determining whether ECOWAS can evolve into a more responsive, effective, and truly representative body for the region’s 400 million people.