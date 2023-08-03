Entertainment

Marriage and childbirth has slowed down Becca’s career – Beverly Afaglo

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

Beverly Afaglo, a talented actress and mother of two, has shed light on the challenges women face in balancing marriage, childbirth, and their showbiz careers.

The screen goddess has shared a personal experience where her motherly responsibilities has affected her professional life.

Beverly recounts that at the time, her first daughter who was then six months old always wanted to be breastfed before going to bed, hence, staying late into the night on set became a burden she couldn’t endure.

Beverly details that people started complaining as she chooses to go home early. She adds, unfortunately, the producer called to tell her that she should stay home to perform her motherly duties and her role was taken off in subsequent editions of the series.

“Being married definitely slowed me down because some of the directors told me they couldn’t cast me for certain roles which I played previously because I’m a wife.

More Read

Actresses who overtook me when I was single are looking to start a family – Beverly Afaglo

‘I lost 10,000 Ghanaian followers after my break up with Yvonne Nelson’ – Iyanya cries
Davido reveals he has another son named Dawson
Full video on Becca’s speech at UPSA graduation ceremony

“I love that they give me such respect but as an actress, it is my duty to act irrespective of my marital status; so if I can perfectly play a role, I don’t see the reason why I should not be given the chance,” she stated.

The “Single Six” actress cited a number of female celebs like Beyonce and Ghanaian singer, Becca among many others have been through similar situations.

“Look at Beyonce, because she is a big brand, her team is able to push her works when she brings something out but we know all that this is the Beyonce we knew before marriage because being a wife and a mother affected her.

“Same with Becca, she was very loud and everywhere but that is not happening with her now. You have colleagues you started with, they are single so they will keep working and then, childbirth also slows you down since you can be off for a year and half.

“And then by the time you get back to business, people have taken over your position,” she said during an inerview on Accra based Kingdom FM.

You Might Also Like

Actresses who overtook me when I was single are looking to start a family – Beverly Afaglo

‘I lost 10,000 Ghanaian followers after my break up with Yvonne Nelson’ – Iyanya cries

Davido reveals he has another son named Dawson

Full video on Becca’s speech at UPSA graduation ceremony

Share this Article
Previous Article Stigma forcing LGBTQ people in Africa into short-term marriages – Juliet Ibrahim
Next Article Opuni Trial: Seventh Defence Witness has traveled outside the jurisdiction – Lawyer for Opuni
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

President pardons former Deputy Nat’l Security Coordinator due to ill-health
General Major 1
Bagbin refers GH¢187m ‘Kitchen Cabinet’ scandal to Finance Committee for investigation
General Major 1
‘Eii Ato’ resurfaces in Parliament
General Major 2
‘They are very stingy, never ask them for help’ – Tonto Dikeh calls out D’Banj and Ini Edo, fans react
Entertainment
Lost your password?