World Press Freedom Day – Why are Ghanaian Journalists Underpaid?

3rd May is a very important day for journalists worldwide. This is the date set aside to celebrate World Press Freedom Day; a great day to outline reasons why Ghanaian journalists may not be well paid…

1. Economic Conditions

The overall economic state of Ghana limits what media companies can afford to pay. High inflation rates, currency depreciation and low GDP growth rates can impact budgets and thus salaries.

2. Media Ownership

Many media entities in Ghana are owned by individuals who simply saw the media as a new industry to play in, either as just another investment opportunity or for personal reasons.

As such, the Ghanaian media business models are rarely crystallised and bullet-proof, before operations begin. This inadvertently affects salary structures and employee benefits.

3. Market Saturation

There may be an oversupply of journalists, as opposed to available positions, which can drive down wages due to high competition for jobs.

On a similar note, with over 500 operational Radio stations and over 120 active TV stations, media entities must fight for limited audience shares, potential revenue and industry dominance. This is very likely to influence salaries.

4. Investment in Media

If there is limited investment in the media sector, either from within the country or externally, resources for salaries remain constrained. For instance, there are no national grants available in Ghana, for journalists and/or media houses to produce documentaries and passion projects. The application for such funding would factor in the journalist’s welfare.

Furthermore, media business owners do not have access to tailored loans and funding structures, which could cushion their investment capital burdens. It goes without saying that profit margins therefore become the focus, hence journalist salaries are skimmed.

5. Digital Media Impact

With the rise of digital media, traditional media houses might be experiencing a decrease in revenue, due to a drop in advertising or subscriptions, hence impacting their ability to pay journalists well.

6. Government Influence and Regulation

Government policies regarding media operations and financial support can significantly affect journalist salaries.

Lack of supportive legislation for fair wages in journalism could be a factor, in addition to statutory payments and licensing fees that weigh on the media house’s finances.

7. Professional Development and Training

The lack of continuous professional development or training might mean journalists aren’t progressing into higher, better-paid roles, keeping overall wage levels low.

8. Public Perception and Value of Journalism

Culturally, if journalism is not highly valued or seen as a vital part of society, it can reflect in the willingness to pay for quality journalism.

What does all of this mean, within the context of World Press Freedom Day?

True Press Freedom cannot be achieved in Ghana if journalists are underpaid, because financial constraints undermine their independence and integrity.

In addition to low wages, media ownership structures and business constraints further impede true Press Freedom.

When media outlets are owned or heavily influenced by individuals with political or commercial interests, journalists may face pressure to align their reporting with the agenda of the owners rather than pursuing impartiality and truth.

Moreover, media organisations often operate within challenging economic landscapes, facing advertising pressures, limited resources, and financial instability.

These constraints can lead to self-censorship, where journalists avoid controversial topics or critical investigations to safeguard their job security or the financial viability of their employer.

Thus, without addressing issues of ownership influence and business sustainability, genuine Press Freedom remains elusive in Ghana.

When journalists struggle to make ends meet, they become susceptible to external influences such as bribery or coercion, compromising the objectivity and truthfulness of their reporting.

Adequate compensation is essential to ensure journalists can uphold their ethical obligations and hold power to account without fear of financial repercussions.

APIORKOR 2024