Trust limping Bawku MCE threatens journalist…”I will deal with you. you will see!”.

By Haruna Sumaila Abugri.

Embattled Municipal Chief Executive for the conflict prone Upper East Region town of Bawku, has threatened to deal with a local journalist in the municipality.

The journalist, Simon Asimiga, is said to have incurred the anger of the Municipal Chief Executive when he questioned during his radio programme, why the Municipal political head will abandon his official residence.

This question is said to have angered the enraged Municipal Chief Executive, Amadu Hamza. He thus spilled his spleen on the journalist in a telephone call.

In the possession of this outlet, is a sound byte, where Amadu Hamza is heard on top of his voice insulting and threatening the journalist.

He is captured, saying ” I will deal with you. Mark my words. You will see what I will do. Be prepared for it. Nonsense!. What kind of stupidity is this!”.

This paper is informed that the Upper East regional branch of the Ghana Journalist Association, as well as the Media Foundation for West Africa, have both intercepted the blast-tundering voice of the head of the Bawku Municipal Security council and are said to be following up on the matter.

The Source FM based journalist told this paper that he has received numerous threats from faceless Facebook accounts and as such is not taking the MCE’s outburst lightly.

He has officially lodged a complaint with the Bawku Municipal police command.

Amadu Hamza, had being hit with neutrality crisis since the eruption of the chronic tribal Bawku conflict barely two years ago.

Hamza’s unexplained reason(s) for not staying in his official residence is a talk in town.

Efforts to contact Amadu Hamza failed as his MTN number was out of reach as at the time of going to press.

More soon!