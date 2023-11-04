Akufo-Addo scolds journalits fo asking question on the economy at NPP Presidential Primaries

President Akufo-Addo had just finished casting his vote in the ongoing Presidential Primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

On his way to his vehicle, he was mobbed by journalists who wanted his take on who he believed could win the bid as the flagbearer to which he insisted that “it is the people who decide.”

However, after this brief response, another question was posed; “Mr President, would you say you have managed the economy well?”

The President appeared visibly surprised by the question.

“You want me to come and have this interview here, today?” he quizzed in response.

There was a brief pause after which he entered the waiting car and left the premises.