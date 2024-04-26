HealthMajor 1

Afenyo-Markin provides free eye care to Effutu constituents

…. Restoring vision and hope

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu constituency in the Central region and Majority Leader in Parliament, has been widely praised for his philanthropic efforts in providing free eye care services to his constituents for many years.

Through his support, hundreds of cataract patients from the constituency, have undergone sight-restoring surgery at the Save the Nation’s Sight Clinic in Accra, fully funded by the legislator.

Kofi Egyir Blankson, a fisherman from Winneba who suffered from bilateral cataract blindness, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Mr Afenyo-Markin’s generosity and philanthropy know no bounds. I was amazed to learn that he has been paying for free eye services for his constituents for years now.”

Blankson shared his personal story of how he lost his sight due to cataracts and was unable to work. Upon learning of Afenyo-Markin’s efforts, he visited the MP’s office and was scheduled for surgery in Accra.

“I was brought to Accra in a bus to see the eye specialist. I was surprised when I was told that the operation was over, and my eye was plastered. I was overjoyed with excitement when I could see again,” he said.

Afenyo-Markin’s support goes beyond surgeries, covering consultations, tests, medications, and eyeglasses for residents in need. 

“Several others on the bus with me also enjoyed free cataract surgery. Others were treated for various eye ailments,” Blankson added.

The MP’s efforts, have restored vision and given hundreds a second chance to make a living again. 

“I can now see clearly with my two eyes, thanks to the generosity of Mr Afenyo-Markin, the MP for Effutu,” Blankson exclaimed.

Afenyo-Markin’s selfless act, has brought hope and joy to many in the Effutu constituency, and his philanthropic efforts continue to make a positive impact in the community.”

