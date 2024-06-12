Majority leader fires at sleepy Energy Minister

…. Sayshe must wake up to Dumsor

The Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has strongly taken on Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to urgently wake up and tackle the ongoing erratic power supply issues, commonly called ‘dumsor.’

Speaking to teachers during the distribution of laptops in his Effutu Constituency of the Central Region, as part of his one-teacher-one-laptop initiative, Mr Afenyo-Markin assured them that power outages would soon be a thing of the past.

The Majority Leader, however, commended the organizers of the recent #DumsorMustStop vigil, led by actress Yvonne Nelson.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament stated that such actions serve as a crucial wake-up call for the government and Dr Opoku Prempeh to address the power supply issues more effectively.

On Saturday, June 8, Yvonne Nelson spearheaded the #DumsorMustStop protest, starting at the University of Ghana’s main gate and proceeding to the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout, where the organizers delivered a statement. Despite initial attempts to thwart the protest over location disagreements, about thirty police personnel were deployed to oversee the event.

Afenyo-Markin highlighted the regional context, noting that while many West African countries struggle with reliable power supply, Ghana has made significant strides but still faces challenges.

He emphasized the importance of continuous pressure on the Energy Ministry to ensure stable and reliable electricity for all Ghanaians.

The protest, which saw a significant number of participants carrying flags and placards, aimed to draw attention to the severe inconveniences, health risks, and economic losses caused by the unreliable power supply.

The demonstrators marched through Accra’s streets, stressing the need for immediate and long-term solutions to the power crisis.

“Ghana, we have made it, as a member of ECOWAS Parliament, if I look at the developments in the sub-region, even power, Nigeria, I’m just coming from Abuja, almost every household has a Gen set. You go to Benin, Togo, La Cote D’Ivoire, Guinea, Conakry, Equatorial Guinea, and Cape Verde. They don’t have reliable power, we do, but even so, it’s not enough.”

“So, we should continue to drum home on the issue, our sister Yvonne Nelson, did some demonstration. Even though we’re solving the problem in the energy sector, that alone will be a wake-up call to pinch the minister of energy, that hey, let me solve it and get it done completely. After all, that’s why the people voted for us,” the Majority Leader said.

Both the Ministry of Energy and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have refused to assist Ghanaians with a table time on the prevailing erratic power supply in parts of the country, so they can better plan their daily activities.

On a copy of the petition meant to be presented to President Akufo-Addo on June 8, 2024 said on Healthcare, “Our hospitals are struggling to provide adequate care, especially during critical moments such as childbirth. The lack of reliable power supply puts both mothers and newborns at risk, undermining our healthcare system and endangering lives”.

On businesses, “Entrepreneurs and businesses, from small vendors to large enterprises, are experiencing significant operational challenges due to the inconsistent power supply. This is leading to financial losses, layoffs, and, in some cases, the closure of businesses. Our economy cannot thrive under such conditions.

On everyday life “The constant power outages are disrupting the daily lives of Ghanaians, affecting education, productivity, and overall well-being. It is a source of frustration and despair for many, eroding the trust and confidence that citizens have in our leadership”.

“Your Excellency, Mr President, and Dr. Prempeh, we urge you to prioritize this issue with the urgency it demands. We need transparent and effective solutions to ensure a stable and reliable power supply for all Ghanaians. We implore you to take the following actions”:

“Immediate Measures; Implement short-term strategies to mitigate the current power shortages and provide relief to affected areas. 2. Long-term Solutions: Develop and communicate a comprehensive plan to upgrade and expand our power infrastructure, incorporating sustainable energy sources to prevent future occurrences of Dumsor.

“Accountability: Ensure transparency in the management of our energy resources and hold those responsible for inefficiencies accountable”.

“Ghana has the potential to be a beacon of progress and development in Africa, but we cannot achieve this if we are constantly hindered by power crises. We are confident that with decisive action and commitment, we can overcome this challenge and build a brighter future for our nation. Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter. We look forward to your prompt response and to seeing tangible improvements in our power supply situation”.