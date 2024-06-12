UK helps Ghana bust British citizens with US$6 million cocaine

…At Kotoka International Airport, two months after Belgium smuggling case

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), in collaboration with the UK National Crime Agency, on Monday, thwarted a significant drug trafficking attempt at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

The Herald’s information is that, the illegal substance, which was heading to the United Kingdom (UK), was halted, thanks to a tipoff from British authorities.

Ghana’s security apparatus, appears to be losing the fight against the transit of illegal substances as a result of a lack of vigilance or connivance with drug traffickers stationed at flight terminals.

It is not clear, how the amount of Cocaine got into Ghana to be flown to the UK. It has been observed that anytime a particular aircraft, a Gulfstream private jet registered as N337LR flies to Ghana, and land in Kotoka, there is an attempt to ship cocaine, out of the country.

It is not clear, if the flagged aircraft which was spotted in Ghana few days ago, is behind these hauls and international embarrassment.

According to NACOC, the seized narcotics have an estimated street value of $6.48 million. “But for a tipoff from the British authorities, the drugs would have left the shores of Ghana undetected,” an insider revealed to The Herald.

This operation, follows a previous incident in April this year, where 8.5 kilograms of cocaine was smuggled through KIA to Belgium by Dutch national Proeger Delgey Bianca, with the assistance of airport officials and a NACOC lady.

The Commission, has remained silent on the Belgium case, with many speculating that NACOC’s reluctance to speak on the matter is due to potential implications for the ruling party executives.

In the Belgium cocaine smuggling case, one Eric Nartey Yeboah, also known as “Chairman Dollar,” was seen in CCTV footage engaging some of the Aviation Security Personnel, thus distracting them from paying attention to Proeger Delgey Bianca’s presence and NACOC official.

Eric Nartey Yeboah, who the GACL, has been interdicted together with some other staff implicated in the cocaine smuggling incident, was not officially on duty during the night of the smuggling incident.

Acting on intelligence, officers intercepted a total of 166.88 kilograms of suspected cocaine on Monday, June 10, 2024, from the luggage of two British passengers travelling together. NACOC, identified the detainees as, Hall Shamin Ethline and Graham Omar Adel.

Both suspects were scheduled to board a British Airways flight bound for Gatwick, when their luggage raised suspicion. Upon further inspection, all six of their suitcases – three each – were found to contain a total of 72 slabs of the suspected cocaine.

A breakdown of the seizure reveals that, Hall Shamin Ethline’s luggage contained approximately 83.44 kilograms of suspected cocaine alongside personal belongings.

Similarly, Graham Omar Adel’s luggage, contained roughly 83.44 kilograms of suspected cocaine along with his personal items.

Both individuals, have been arrested and are currently assisting with investigations.

“On Monday, June 10, 2024, an intelligence-led operation by Officers of the Narcotics Control Commission and the UK National Crime Agency led to the interception of a total of 166.88kg of substances suspected to be cocaine from the luggage of two British national passengers who were travelling together,” NACOC stated.

The estimated street value of the substances is, $6,480,000. The British passengers, identified as Hall Shamin Ethline and Graham Omar Adel, were scheduled to board a British Airways flight to Gatwick. Their checked-in luggage – three bags each – contained 72 slabs of suspected cocaine.

NACOC provided a detailed breakdown of the seizures:

Hall Shamin Ethline’s luggage: 83.44 kilograms of suspected cocaine, along with her personal items.

Graham Omar Adel’s luggage: 83.44 kilograms of suspected cocaine, along with his personal items.

The two, suspects have been arrested and are assisting with investigations.

An online publication titled “N337LR: Plane that vanished after leaving Canouan resurfaces in Ghana”, reported on Sunday 9, June 2024, said that “The Gulfstream private jet registered as N337LR, which disappeared from radar after it departed Canouan, St. Vincent, on Friday, December 22, 2023, is back in focus as the aircraft surfaced in the West African country of Ghana with cocaine traces, according to reports.

It said “On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said the authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines had been in contact with two Latin American countries of relevance on the matter, as well as the relevant authorities in the United States and the regional security system, with certain information.

“Having communicated with all the other authorities, there is no evidence of anything illegal that boarded the aircraft from Canouan.”

“Ghanaian newspapers reported that authorities have launched investigations into drug smuggling through the African nation after tracing a Gulfstream aircraft, registered as ‘N337LR’, to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where authorities reported the plane missing since December 22, 2023.

“The online news reports shed light on the mystery surrounding the aircraft with tail number N337LR landing at Kotoka International Airport a month ago without appropriate landing permits.

“The aircraft is suspected to have been used to shuttle narcotic drugs, and highly-placed individuals in Ghana may be allegedly linked to it.

“Reports from preliminary investigations in the West African nation indicate that the aircraft is believed to have come from Guinea-Bissau, a long-established distribution centre for international illicit drug networks.

“It is reported that crew members of the aircraft were interrogated by airport officials, and despite having prior knowledge that the aircraft had been reported missing, the crew has since been released and has vanished into thin air, as the latest reports stated.

“Reports state that on January 22, 2024, and again before it landed in Ghana, aeronautical radar spotted N337LR after it vanished from Canouan in December 2023.

“N337LR departed from Canouan on Friday, December 22, at 2:27 p.m. for a sightseeing expedition. However, just 7 minutes into the flight, it disappeared from radar.

“Two individuals and one passenger comprised the flight crew of the N337LR aircraft. At least two individuals who were aboard during its disappearance were of Mexican nationality.

“Authorities in SVG in December said they were aware of the identities of the flight crew and the sole passenger, contrary to previous claims. External agencies were conducting background checks, and the preliminary investigation in December indicated that the disappearance of N337LR was not a coincidence.

“According to the OGCI (Organised Global Crime Index), while there are no indications to suggest that a heroin trade exists in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the cocaine trade is well established.

“The Grenadine Islands continue to be a stronghold for Venezuelan crime groups, with cocaine shipments from Venezuela to the Grenadines increasing at the expense of shipments to St. Lucia, likely due to groups trying to minimise the risk of interception.”

“For the most part, crime groups organise Venezuelan fishing vessels to offload bulk quantities of cocaine in coastal waters. The drugs are then collected and stockpiled for onward loading onto pleasure crafts that are predominantly destined for Europe.”

The statement from NACOC;

Both individuals, have been arrested and are currently assisting with investigations.

NACOC IMPOUND 166.88KG OF COCAINE; TWO ARRESTED

On Monday, June 10, 2024, an intelligence-led operation by Officers of the Narcotics Control Commission and the UK National Crime Agency, led to the interception of a total of 166.88kg of substances suspected to be cocaine from the luggage of two British National passengers who were travelling together.

The substance is estimated to have a street value of $6,480,000. The British passengers are Hall Shamin Ethline and Graham Omar Adel.

The suspects were scheduled to board a British Airways flight to Gatwick, and checked in their luggage—3 bags each, which were all found to contain 72 slabs of the suspected cocaine. A breakdown of the seizures made is as follows.

Luggage of Hall Shamin Ethline contained a total of 83.44KG of suspected cocaine, along with her personal items.Luggage of Graham Omar Adel contained a total of 83.44KG of suspected cocaine, along with his personal items.

The two have accordingly been arrested, assisting investigations.

The busting of the suspected criminals reinforces the alertness of the NACOC without bias over nationality, signalling their commitment to the safety of travellers and preparedness to combat flight terminal threats relating to the possession of drugs.