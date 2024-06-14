One dead after lovers stab themselves at Kasoa Adam Nana

A 27-year-old man, Justice is in critical condition while his girlfriend has been confirmed dead after stabbing each other at Kasoa Adam Nana in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region

The deceased believed to be a level 200 student reportedly stabbed his boyfriend first and he also retaliated.

Police sources say the incident occurred after the lady’s friend called to inform her that Justice had brought another woman home.

She is said to have grabbed a knife and hurriedly went to Justice’s house on a motorbike and stabbed him immediately he opened the door.

The deceased stabbed Justice in his back and in the spur of the moment, he also grabbed the knife and stabbed her multiple times in the chest, leading to her death.