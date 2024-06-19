Majority Leader commends Energy Minister for navigating economic crisis

Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has commended Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for his effective management of the energy sector, amidst a severe economic crisis.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, expressed confidence in Dr Opoku Prempeh’s leadership style, stating that he is well-equipped to continue delivering his best for the country’s benefit.

Speaking to The Herald about his observations on the energy sector, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, emphasized his belief that Dr Opoku Prempeh, has diligently discharged his duties despite the challenging economic climate.

According to Afenyo-Markin, the Energy Minister, with the support of his team at Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), National Petroleum Authority (NPA), and other agencies, has worked tirelessly to keep the lights on and ensure fuel availability, thereby sustaining the economy.

This is Afenyo-Markin’s second comment on the energy sector, following the recent “Dumsor Must Stop” demonstration led by Yvonne Nelson.

Shortly after the protest, the Majority Leader, urged the Akufo-Addo government to address the issues highlighted by the protesters concerning electric power distribution.

But in a follow-up interview with The Herald, Afenyo-Markin, expressed high regard and praise for his friend, the Energy Minister, saying, “He has done well and should be commended and encouraged to do more.”

He insisted that NAPO, as Dr Opoku Prempeh is affectionately called, must be encouraged to do more, given the exchange rate fluctuations, constant fuel price changes globally, and the global economic situation.

However, “he has kept the economy fueled and the lights on amidst a global energy crisis,” Afenyo-Markin stated.

“Stability in the industry and the availability of fuel amidst these difficulties are not things to gloss over,” the Majority Leader insisted.