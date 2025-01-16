Mahama Ayariga to replace Ato Forson as Majority Leader

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, will be the next Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament.

Sources close to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) have told JoyNews’ Parliamentary Affairs Correspondent Kwaku Asante that the party change its leadership in Parliament following President Mahama nominating the current Majority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as Finance Minister.

Mahama Ayariga, a veteran legislator known for his mastery of parliamentary rules and knack for fostering collaboration will be named as his replacement.

Mahama Ayariga, is a longstanding figure in Ghanaian politics, Ayariga has served in several ministerial roles, including Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and Minister of Information. He has extensive experience in government and Parliament, combined with his persuasive debating skills has positioned him as a strong choice to steer the majority caucus through its overwhelming Majority in Parliament.