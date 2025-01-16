Sammy Gyamfi appointed acting MD of PMMC, tasked with establishing The Ghana Gold Board

President John Dramani Mahama, has appointed Sammy Gyamfi Esq. as the Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC).

The announcement was made in a press release signed by the Acting Spokesperson of the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

As part of his mandate, Mr Gyamfi, will oversee the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), a key initiative promised in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 manifesto.

The GoldBod, a top priority of the Mahama administration, will operate under the guidance of the Minister for Finance and aims to drive economic revitalization.

The Ghana Gold Board’s primary objectives will include the sustainable management and marketing of the nation’s gold resources, formalizing the small-scale mining sector, and providing essential support services to the mining industry.

This initiative is expected to boost transparency, economic growth, and the equitable distribution of benefits from Ghana’s gold resources.

Mr Gyamfi, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. A lawyer and Economic Policy Analyst, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and a Bachelor of Law degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He also holds a Barrister at Law certificate from the Ghana School of Law and an MA in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana.

An alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School, Mr Gyamfi, has completed Executive Certificates in Emerging Leaders and Strategic Leadership Programmes.

His professional background includes serving with Exton Cubic Group Limited, a reputable mining company, and as the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress.

The establishment of the Ghana Gold Board is expected to transform the management of Ghana’s gold resources, creating a more robust and sustainable mining sector while enhancing government revenue and ensuring the well-being of local communities.

Mr. Gyamfi’s appointment signals a strong commitment to delivering on the NDC’s manifesto promises and driving Ghana’s economic growth through strategic resource management.