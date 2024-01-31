Effutu NPP Primary: Afenyo Markin secures unanimous acclamation in uncontested bid

Alexander Ato Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, has been unanimously endorsed by delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the parliamentary candidate for the upcoming December 7, election.

The acclamation of the Deputy Majority Leader, follows the absence of any opposing candidate during the NPP parliamentary primary held last Saturday, January 27.

Ms Ama Emelia Akotia, the Effutu Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), led the acclamation procedure, during which enthusiastic delegates affirmed their support by dancing to party songs.

During a delegates’ conference and acclamation ceremony held at Effutu Ateitu, a community in the Effutu Municipality, Mr Afenyo-Markin, expressed gratitude to all Party members for their overwhelming endorsement of his candidature for the parliamentary seat in the 2024 elections.

Reflecting on his political journey, Mr Afenyo-Markin, shared that he entered politics at the age of 24, guided and mentored by ministers of the gospel in Effutu.

His journey progressed from being an assembly member and presiding member of the District Assembly for eight years to becoming a Member of Parliament (MP).

He acknowledged the support he received and urged party members to engage with the grassroots to effectively communicate the party’s message.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, emphasized the need for improved communication strategies, stating, “We have an election to win, and we are not doing well in our communications. Let’s sell the party’s success story to win more people because winning an election is about numbers.”

Highlighting the NPP’s pride in its social interventions, including the Free Senior High School, Free School Feeding, and Health Insurance programs, amid other significant developments in the country, Mr Afenyo-Markin urged party faithful to strengthen communication strategies and showcase the party’s achievements.

Isaac Mensah, the Central Regional Communication Director of the NPP, led a delegation to the conference and commended the Effutu delegates for their endorsement, expressing confidence that the party will maintain the seat.

Earlier, Mr Joseph Nicholas Bondzie, the Effutu Constituency NPP Chairman, confirmed that Mr Afenyo-Markin was the sole nominee at the close of nominations.

He emphasized that the acclamation ceremony aimed to express gratitude for Mr Afenyo-Markin’s selfless leadership and notable accomplishments in making Effutu a preferred destination and the gateway to the Central Region.