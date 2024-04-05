Afenyo-Markin made Deputy Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

Ghana’s Majority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region, has been sworn into office as the Deputy Speaker of the Sixth Session of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The position was to go to The Gambia, but ended up with Ghana, with the nomination of Ghana’s Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin.

Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, sworn in Mr Afenyo-Markin and others, yesterday, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Abuja.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, has been a significant player in the ECOWAS Parliament for some time now.

He has been the chairman of its Food and Agriculture Committee for about two years now.

Through his instrumentality, the ECOWAS Parliament, has held sessions at Winneba, in the Effutu Constituency.

The ECOWAS Parliament, also known as the Community Parliament, is one of the Institutions of ECOWAS.

It is the Assembly of Peoples of the Community, serving as a forum for dialogue, consultation and consensus for Representatives of the people of West Africa, with the aim of promoting integration.

At the ceremony, President Bola Tinubu, expressed support for a proposal for a direct election into the ECOWAS Parliament.

Tinubu, said the move would give citizens of member states a say in who represents them at sub-regional levels.

“As a one-time legislator myself, I look forward to reviewing a proposal regarding this matter, and we stand ready to support direct elections into the ECOWAS Parliament,” said Tinubu when he swore in 97 members into the Sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS at the Abuja International Conference Centre.

His comments came on the backdrop of the ECOWAS parliament being peopled by existing lawmakers from the 15-member states.

Tinubu, who spoke as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, said, “I am aware that the ECOWAS Parliament is seeking enhanced powers, primarily through the election of its members by direct universal suffrage.

“This will increase the role parliamentarians must play and the responsibilities they will assume in advancing our regional development objectives, particularly in harmonizing laws and regulations across the member states.

“The practice of directly electing public officials aligns with the democratic principles that Nigeria upholds, as it enhances the legitimacy of our democratic institutions. This principle also aligns with the spirit of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance. We believe this would ensure that citizens have a direct say in their representation – in addition to the legitimacy and credibility such a process will confer.”

Tinubu, called on ECOWAS member states to come together, strengthen ties, and reject forces bent on causing division within the community.

He argued that, regional solidarity is imperative to strengthen the bloc’s resilience and effectiveness at this critical juncture. Therefore, member states cannot afford to remain passive spectators while the community faces the threat of disintegration.

“We stand united against such forces and are committed to ensuring our unity remains unshaken.

“We must strengthen cooperation amongst us to build a sense of common destiny and purpose.

“No one can do this for us. We must come together,” he clamoured.

The Nigerian President, reasoned that reinforcing the legitimacy of the decisions taken by the Authority of Heads of State is critical in conveying the message that ECOWAS is one indivisible body.

On the other hand, he said it is crucial that the executives show similar confidence in the Parliament, which would deepen democracy in the region.

“Meanwhile, amid ongoing challenges, our partnership can be a driving force for stability, growth, and prosperity in our region,” the Nigerian President stated.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to the aspirations of the community and, by extension, the fundamental objectives upon which the ECOWAS Parliament was established.

Affirming the important role of the ECOWAS Parliament in the bloc’s journey towards a future of peace and prosperity for all, the President, said success cannot be achieved without the loyal contribution and hard work of the community’s legislative agency.

Tinubu, also stated that Nigeria, as the host of the community’s institution, will continue to support the Parliament to achieve its objectives.

“I am aware of the plan to have all ECOWAS institutions in one complex and of the good progress that has been made.

“Nigeria is also working to meet its responsibilities in constructing the ECOWAS Parliament’s Headquarters in Abuja within the same complex,” he affirmed.

He expressed hope that members of the 6th Legislature, will, in their deliberations, address the prime concerns of the region and come up with resolutions that will lead to the attainment of peace and the advancement of all.

“You can stand assured that Nigeria is always ready to support the ECOWAS Parliament, in whatever endeavours you are engaged, to move the ECOWAS mission forward,” Tinubu avowed.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, who Chairs the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, thanked members of the outgoing 5th Legislature, especially its Speaker, Dr Sidie Tunis for their “invaluable contributions to the ECOWAS Parliament and the Organization as a whole.”

Tuggar, urged the new members of Parliament to harmonise their positions on key issues with the decisions of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

He argued that, “Consistency in our collective stance will strengthen our voice on the international stage and deny ammunition to those who seek division and conflict.”

Meanwhile, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, warned that the withdrawal of Niger, Mali and Guinea from the bloc, puts ECOWAS’ investments worth nearly $1bn at risk.

In January 2024, the three countries announced their withdrawal from the ECOWAS, citing “illegal sanctions” attracted by an unconstitutional change of government.