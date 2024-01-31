Regional minister urges unity for Lower Volta dredging

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has called upon community leaders and residents in Dadome, North Tongu District, to unite with a common purpose in support of the dredging initiative of the Lower Volta.

The dredging project, led by the Volta River Authority (VRA), aims to eliminate aquatic weeds from the water.

During a stakeholder engagement in Dadome, Dr Letsa, emphasized that the success of the dredging exercise relies on collective efforts, a shared sense of purpose, and support from the communities.

He praised the CEO and Technical Officers of the VRA for their commendable initiative to clear the waterways of aquatic weeds.

The Regional Minister, highlighted the significance of dredging in ensuring the unimpeded flow of the river, preventing overflow, and controlling riverbank flooding caused by siltation in the riverbeds and basins.

Dr Letsa noted that completing the exercise would deepen the Volta basins, increasing the depth to mitigate the risk of high-volume spillage and potential flood situations.

Assuring the Chiefs and affected communities, Dr Letsa, pledged to closely monitor the entire dredging process. Additionally, he mentioned that the initiative would create various job opportunities for the youth in the communities involved.

In a separate development, Dr Letsa welcomed a delegation from the Centre for National Culture (CNC), introducing the new Regional Director to the Minister. The Volta River Authority has committed to supporting the affected communities and prioritizing their needs.

Dr Letsa expressed unwavering support for Madam Lydia Nyarko-Ampimah, the new Director, in advancing the region’s cultural initiatives.

Madam Nyarko-Ampimah, in response, promised to build on her predecessor’s work, provide her utmost dedication, seek consultations when necessary, and present a united front in promoting the cultural heritage of the region.