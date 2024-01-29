BusinessMajor 2

Ghana tensions complicate Gold Fields, AngloGold joint venture

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

On paper concluding a proposed joint venture in Ghana with AngloGold Ashanti looks like an early ‘easy win’ for Mike Fraser in his first few months as CEO of Gold Fields. He acknowledges, however, a final agreement could be complicated by elections in the West African country.

The joint venture, which was announced ten months ago, sees Gold Fields ‘merge’ its Tarkwa mine with neighbouring Iduapriem, an AngloGold mine. As a single mining complex, the mines would produce 600,000 ounces a year.

Dropping farm boundaries between the two properties is a more efficient use of gold resources, extending the mine life of the complex beyond the life either mine could achieve single-handedly.

Gold Fields will control the joint venture (60%) with the parties offering a 10% share to Ghana. The government has a 10% stake in Tarkwa currently. AngloGold owns 100% of Iduapriem.

While Fraser is confident a deal will be cut, he acknowledged in an interview this month that politics may have an influence on discussions. “What is a little bit difficult is that it’s an election year in Ghana and as you get closer to that decisions become politicised and people get more reluctant,” said Fraser. “We will continue to progress it with the government. I think there is general support for it but it’s how to get an agreement that makes sense and is equitable for everyone.”

More Read

Ghana Gas board chair bullies CEO into submission

Alifa Adams: A catalyst for progress, education, and peace in Bawku
30 persons trapped in ‘Galamsey’ pit at Obuasi
Government currently has zero equity interest in AngloGold Ashanti – Sir Sam Jonah

The Ghanaian government is under huge pressure after defaulting on $20bn in international bonds and loans in 2022. While the International Monetary Fund agreed this month to a $600m second tranche as part of a three-year bailout programme, Ghana has to prove it can keep spending in check. All in all, the government is revamping some $47bn in debt, according to a report by Bloomberg News

You Might Also Like

Ghana Gas board chair bullies CEO into submission

Alifa Adams: A catalyst for progress, education, and peace in Bawku

30 persons trapped in ‘Galamsey’ pit at Obuasi

Government currently has zero equity interest in AngloGold Ashanti – Sir Sam Jonah

Share this Article
Previous Article GRA boss runs from his age, Deputy Finance jumps to his defence but…
Next Article Dapaah case nails Akufo-Addo & Bawumia govt as corrupt 
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: Manhyia clears Chairman Wontumi
Major 2 Politics
Dapaah case nails Akufo-Addo & Bawumia govt as corrupt 
Feature Major 3
Ghana tensions complicate Gold Fields, AngloGold joint venture
Business Major 2
GRA boss runs from his age, Deputy Finance jumps to his defence but…
Business Major 1
Lost your password?